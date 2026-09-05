Silo Season 3’s finale changed everything. For the past nine episodes of the Apple TV sci-fi series, the action has been divided between the post-apocalyptic silo where we’ve spent the past two seasons and the “Before Times,” an unspecified time in the pre-apocalypse that has slowly revealed the backstory and purpose of the silos themselves.

But in the finale, these two timelines crashed in a shocking way, and it all sets up a massive fourth and final season. But while the finale is full of big answers, there’s still one mystery: Helen Drew, the character played by Game of Thrones and Star Wars’ Jessica Henwick.

Henwick manifested her role in Silo. Since her dad, Mark Henwick, self-publishes urban fantasy novels, she was well aware of Hugh Howey’s Silo trilogy, and emailed showrunner Graham Yost about possibly playing a role in the future.

“I got a response saying, ‘He says thank you.’ And that was it,” she tells Inverse from her home in London. “And then almost a year later, I get a call going, ‘Actually, do you think he'd want to be on the show? It's just one scene at the end of Season 2, but it would go on to be really important.’ And I said, ‘Let's have a call.’ And he pitched me for an hour and I just immediately knew I had to do it.”

Warning! Major spoilers for Silo Season 3 ahead!

Helen Drew and Daniel Keene are the focus of Silo Season 3’s flashbacks. Apple TV

Viewers first met Helen Drew as an upstart journalist at the end of Season 2, but over the course of Season 3, we’ve seen her get fired from her job, get caught in a self-driving car, leave her dream job offer on the table, and fall in love with her investigative partner, Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman).

When we see her after a time jump in Episode 9, she’s heavily pregnant and touring the now-finished silo when a massive nuclear bomb explodes. Within seconds, she is ushered into Silo 18, while the congressman is sent into Silo 1.

We don’t see Helen at all in the season finale, but she’s referred to often. Centuries in the future, Daniel is woken out of cryogenic suspension. He’s referred to as “Troy,” has no memory of his past, and helps oversee — and control — the other silos as needed. Over the course of the episode, we see reminders of Helen, like the scar on his hand leftover from a wound he sustained with her, but he has no idea who she is. In the final moments of the episode, we see that Troy asks the same question of his supervisor every time: “Who is she?”

“I fell in love with Daniel so much that it was interesting when I got to see Troy; how upsetting that was because it was just like, ‘Oh, they've ruined him,’ Henwick says of the finale. “A beautiful man, just destroyed. And of course that's not the end of the story, so we'll see where it goes.”

Daniel and Helen chose a life together instead of accepting offers to work on the silos. Apple TV

That devastation extends into Season 4. “I was really sad because I was really rooting for them. And you can just tell Helen, she found her person, and that's so rare,” she says. “To have it all ripped away is very, very heartbreaking for me. I don't want to say too much because obviously there's a Season 4, but I cried when I read Season 4.”

But where is Helen while all of this is happening? Was she cryogenically frozen like Daniel, or was she relegated to just another Silo dweller who passed away generations ago? There’s a major fan theory that Juliette could be a descendant of Helen, as she was heavily pregnant when she entered the Silo, but Henwick just has a few cryptic clues about what lies ahead for her.

“We will pick up right where we left her,” Henwick says, so it’s safe to assume that the flashbacks will continue in the final season of Silo. “It is the most intense storyline, most intense piece of acting I've ever had to do in my life,” she says. “So challenging and I haven't seen it yet, but I really hope it turns out well.”

At this point, Henwick has finished playing Helen, but the ending isn’t completely sad. If anything, she’s grateful the story got to end on its own terms. “It really doesn't pull its punches. It goes full tilt. I like knowing that there's an ending because there's too much TV anyway. We're oversaturated. So I'd much rather know this is a four-season investment.”

“I wouldn't have signed on if it was just like, ‘We'll end when we end,’” she continues. “I signed on because I knew they told me her entire life story and I was like, ‘Great, that's what I want to do.’”

Silo Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV+, and Season 4 premieres in 2027.