Apple TV’s Silo is a post-apocalyptic series, but that changed at least in part in Season 3, which incorporated sequences from the “Before Times.” These flashbacks followed journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick), junior congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman), and Daniel’s Navy pilot sister Charlotte Keene (Jessica Brown Findlay) as they investigate a strange conspiracy surrounding memory loss, foreign relations, and a mysterious project in Georgia.

Last week, we finally learned who was the mind behind the Silos: trillionaire Per Stensen (Colin Hanks.) In the penultimate episode of the season, we finally see the Silos come to fruition — and it’s right in the nick of time, as the apocalypse happens right then.

Warning! Spoilers for Silo Season 3 Episode 9, “Farewell,” ahead!

In the flashbacks of Silo Season 3 Episode 9, we actually get a bit of a flash-forward. Last week, we saw Charlotte, Helen, and Daniel be propositioned by Per Stensen about his lofty Silo plan. He offers each of them their dream job, and while Charlotte accepts, Helen outright refuses. She enters a helicopter back to D.C., only to be joined at the last minute by Daniel.

Helen and Daniel rejected Per Stensen’s lucrative offer and settled in Oregon. Apple TV

Now, years have passed. Charlotte is married to Anna, who has been battling cancer, and Helen and Daniel are now living happily in Oregon and are expecting a baby. They travel to Atlanta for the big reveal of the Silos, but the morning doesn’t go as planned. Helen and Daniel are assigned to different Silos, and Charlotte is nowhere to be seen.

Daniel texts Charlotte, “If Mom and Dad were alive right now,” expecting her to reply with the punchline, “They’d be clawing frantically to get out,” just as she did the night before. But instead, the text he receives says “Mom and Dad would say it’s best to sit still and be patient.” This immediately sets off alarm bells.

A nuclear blast interrupts the rehearsal for the Silo opening ceremony. Apple TV

He calls Helen, who has also been thrown off by the reality of the Silos. They both start walking to each other when there’s a sudden blast. A mushroom cloud rises up not too far away, and everyone is instructed to enter the Silo to which they were assigned. Daniel is dragged into Silo 1, and Helen is brought into Silo 18.

This is a huge reveal: Last episode, we were told that the Silos were being built as a defense against the rising threat of nanotechnology, but it appears as though the actual apocalypse is nuclear. But there are still a number of questions to be answered in the finale. Where is Charlotte? Who was texting Daniel from her phone? What happened to Daniel in Silo 1?

And perhaps the biggest mystery: what will happen to Helen in Silo 18, and could her unborn baby be a predecessor to Juliette centuries later? There’s only one episode left in this season, and only one season after that, so hopefully we will get answers to everything soon. But for now, we can take comfort in knowing we’ve actually seen the apocalypse of this post-apocalyptic show.

Silo Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV.