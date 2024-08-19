Marvel's Most Underrated Hero Could Finally Be Getting His Due

The early 2020s were rough for Marvel Studios, and the franchise seems determined to sweep the era’s films under the rug forever. Sure, Black Widow gave us Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and the Red Guardian (David Harbour), but other attempts to expand the MCU fell flat. Plans to continue the Eternals’ storyline are dead in the water. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is stalled after Spider-Man: No Way Home capped off his trilogy. And then there’s Shang-Chi, the martial arts master played by Simu Liu, who was positioned as a major new Avenger.

Despite his potential, though, Liu’s Shang-Chi hasn’t been seen since 2021, when he debuted in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. That’s practically a lifetime in MCU years, and with no concrete updates from Marvel itself, it would be easy to assume a sequel just isn’t happening. Liu has been the sole figure providing updates about a potential Shang-Chi 2; the project has yet to be announced, but the actor has assured fans the film is “definitely” on the table.

“A lot of it is above my pay grade, but it’s definitely happening,” Liu recently told The Press Trust of India). “[I’m] just very excited to kind of work on it and it’s going to be amazing. I really can’t say anything beyond that.”

When could Shang-Chi appear next?

Shang-Chi 2 has yet to be announced, but Avengers 5 could pave the way. Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi isn’t the only Marvel character whose development has been stalled. Many of the heroes and villains introduced post-Endgame have been waiting in the wings for another appearance: apart from Yelena Belova, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, and Danny Ramirez’s Falcon, few “new” characters have scored multiple appearances. That’s partially due to the loss of the Avengers, who splintered after Avengers: Endgame and have yet to rebuild. But we may see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) reform the superhero team in Captain America: Brave New World, and that, in turn, could bring Shang-Chi back to the MCU.

Inverse can confirm that in the original plan for Avengers 5, then called Kang Dynasty, Shang-Chi would've been one of the film's main leads. A lot’s changed since then; Avengers 5 was meant to focus on Kang the Conqueror, but Marvel has since completely retooled the film to introduce Victor Von Doom (played, bafflingly, by Robert Downey Jr.). But if Brave New World does set the stage for a new Avengers, then Avengers: Doomsday could finally give characters like Shang-Chi the role they deserve. A new villain shouldn’t stop Marvel from focusing on the future.

Is it too late for Shang-Chi 2?

Another Shang-Chi film may not be in the works for a while. How will Marvel capitalize on his potential? Marvel Studios

Assuming Shang-Chi does play a big role in Doomsday, the film and its follow-up, Secret Wars, could see the character have his MCU status elevated, which in turn could finally set the stage for Shang-Chi 2. That means we’d have to wait at least three more years for the martial artist to get another standalone adventure.

Marvel’s slate of films leading up to Secret Wars is mostly locked in, although there is a bit of wiggle room, including slots for four yet-announced Marvel films in between Doomsday and Secret Wars. Until Marvel actually announces Shang-Chi 2, however, fans could be waiting indefinitely. That’s frustrating for anyone who connected with the character and his world; it’s also indicative of Marvel’s biggest issue after Endgame.

There just doesn’t seem to be any plans for this new crop of characters. Even if Marvel eventually gives characters like Shang-Chi the stories they deserve, it may be too late to capitalize on the goodwill of a movie that came out years ago. But it remains worth a try if the MCU is to have any real future, and giving Shang-Chi his moment in Avengers 5 would be a good place to start.