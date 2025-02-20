With the new DC Cinematic Universe still in its infancy, no plan is entirely set in stone. That’s as true for a straightforward adaptation like Lanterns as it is for something like Sgt. Rock. The latter might be the strangest project on the new DCU slate, if only because it’s such a deep cut. Sgt. Franklin Rock is not your typical superhero, nor does he have a huge presence in DC Comics. But James Gunn’s affinity for little-known characters is well established at this point; as he and creative co-chair Peter Safran build out the next stage of the DCU, it’s bound to spotlight a few characters we’ve never even heard of.

Sgt. Rock is quickly shaping up to be one of DC’s most unique projects. The fact that Luca Guadagnino — a director synonymous with arthouse dramas and off-beat horror — is attached to helm the film makes it all the more intriguing. According to reports from Deadline, Guadagnino was even angling to reunite with Daniel Craig, the star of his last film Queer, for Sgt. Rock. It would have marked Craig’s first big franchise role since he departed the James Bond saga in 2021. Unfortunately, it may be a while before we see the actor in a DC film: Per The Hollywood Reporter, Craig is no longer in talks to star in Sgt. Rock.

Daniel Craig has dropped Sgt. Rock — but Jeremy Allen White could take on the role instead.

The reasons behind Craig’s departure are unclear, with some insiders citing scheduling conflicts. Either way, the actor won’t be reuniting with Guadagnino any time soon — and with Sgt. Rock set to film later this year, the search is already on for a replacement. THR names Jeremy Allen White, the star of The Bear, as a potential successor. But White may have his hands full with another project, so there’s no telling who will take on the role just yet.

There’s a surprising amount of momentum surrounding Sgt. Rock. News about the film first surfaced in 2024, but before long, Guadagnino and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes (Challengers, Queer) were both attached to the project. Sgt. Rock seems to be high on DC’s list of priorities: It’s set to film this summer in the U.K., and could potentially premiere within the first “chapter” of Gunn and Safran’s DCU, “Gods and Monsters.”

Given Frank Rock’s role in DC Comics — he commanded the first iteration of Task Force X, later known as the Suicide Squad — his presence in the DCU makes a lot of sense. Sgt. Rock could serve as a prequel or reboot for James Gunn’s favorite team of anti-heroes. And given its looming production deadline, it won’t be long before DC finds a new leading man.