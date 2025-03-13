Severance takes pride in its role as a mystery box show, and Season 2 especially has milked its intrigue for all its worth. That said, its most recent episodes have also answered a few of the burning questions that have hovered over the series from its inception. It’s given fans a lot to look forward to, especially the closer it gets to the finale. With just a few episodes left in the season, the stakes are only getting higher, and Episode 9 is poised to take Lumon and its severed employees to the point of no return.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new episode of Severance, from its release date and time, to its potential plot.

After a Cobel-centered episode, will Severance finally head back to Lumon? Apple

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date?

New episodes of Severance technically premiere each Friday on Apple TV. Episode 9 will be available to stream on Friday, March 14 — but those in the know can actually watch the episode even earlier.

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 9 Release Time?

Severance Season 2 has adopted an unusual new release strategy. Though Apple says that each episode premieres on Friday, they’re actually available to stream the night before. You can catch Episode 9 starting Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. PST/9:00 p.m. EST.

Is There A Trailer For Severance Season 2 Episode 9?

Given the secrecy of its storyline, Severance understandably keeps its teasers on the more mysterious side. Apple typically drops an obscure clip ahead of an episode’s premiere, and it’s no different for Episode 9. Apple TV’s social media released an out-of-context clip from the upcoming episode, which gives us an in-depth look at a hard-boiled egg, of all things.

What Is The Plot Of Severance Season 2 Episode 9?

The past two episodes of Severance have focused on two hugely important characters: Gemma Scout (Dichen Lachman), a prisoner of Lumon, and Harmony Cobel (Patricia Arquette), whose ideas basically built Lumon’s Severance program from the ground up. Episode 8 gave us a look at Harmony’s harrowing childhood, revealing that she — not Jame Eagan — developed the severance tech. Having been spurned by Lumon leadership, Ms. Cobel is now on the warpath. Episode 9 may see her team up with Mark (Adam Scott) and his sister Devon (Jen Tullock) to take the company down and rescue Gemma from their sketchy R&D team.

Will Mr. Milchick end up standing with Lumon, or against? Apple

How Many Episodes Of Severance Season 2 Are There?

Season 2 of Severance contains 10 episodes. That makes Episode 9 the last before the season finale on March 21. There are still plenty of mysteries the series still needs to answer, so we can probably expect Episode 9 to get the ball rolling with some of them.

Will There Be A Severance Season 3?

Severance Season 3 hasn’t gotten the green light, but development is already underway. Creator Dan Erickson confirmed that the writers’ room is up and running and making progress on the story to come. “We’ve got an incredible group of people working on it,” Erickson told GQ. “The show has become a bit more — I feel like it’s part of the mainstream conversation now in a way it wasn’t in Season 1. There is an increased awareness of it, so there is increased pressure that comes with that.”

Whatever Erickson and his writers have in store, many fans will just be excited to see this story continue. The Season 2 finale is poised to blow up Lumon from the inside out, but no one is quite ready to say goodbye to this nightmarish sci-fi world.

Severance Season 2 Episode 9 premieres March 14 on Apple TV+.