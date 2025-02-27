Severance has more than followed up on the promises it made in Season 1. Somehow, every episode has included a reveal that wouldn’t be out of place in the season finale of a lesser show — Helly was revealed to be Helena in disguise, Mark underwent the reintegration procedure, and Irving was dismissed from Lumon entirely, his Innie essentially murdered.

Now, we’re entering Season 2’s home stretch, and the stakes are higher than ever after Mark S. suffered what seemed to be a stroke in an attempt to accelerate reintegration. There’s no telling what will come next, but here’s everything you need to know about how to find out.

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date?

The official release date for Severance Season 2 Episode 7 is Friday, February 28, on Apple TV+. But thanks to the series’ release structure, you’ll actually be able to watch it on Thursday, February 27... if you know when to boot up the streamer.

Severance may swap the MDR offices for an extended flashback. Apple TV+

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 7 Release Time?

Streaming services used to release new titles at the stroke of midnight Pacific Time, but platforms have recently been trending towards primetime releases. Severance is following this strategy, meaning you can catch each new episode on Thursday nights at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, leaving you the rest of the night to theorize about what the hell just happened.

Is There A Trailer For Severance Season 2 Episode 7?

Severance has always been a mysterious show, and that goes double for the marketing. Instead of traditional trailers, Apple TV has taken to releasing short, obscure teasers. For the first few episodes of Season 2, in-universe Lumon training tapes were used. Recently, however, Apple has switched to even vaguer videos showing a silent scene from the episode for about 10 seconds.

This week, it’s a bird’s eye view of a crowd shot, an unusual choice for a show built on themes of seclusion and exclusion. Draw your own conclusions.

What Is The Plot Of Severance Season 2 Episode 7?

We don’t know much about what’s coming up for Severance, but the episode is entitled “Chikhai Bardo,” a Buddhist term related to the transition between life and rebirth. Apple has also provided a short synopsis: “The origins of an old romance intersect with a deadly present threat.”

We’ve seen a lot of romance in Severance — especially in last week’s episode — but not a lot of old ones. There are two obvious explanations for the reference: Burt and Fields, the married couple Irving had a suspicious dinner with in Episode 6, or Mark and Gemma, the foundational romance for the entire series.

Theories are leaning toward the latter, with fans guessing the crowd in the teaser may be at the university where Mark and Gemma meet, meaning we’ll see their relationship — and possibly Gemma’s demise — up close after more than a dozen episodes of allusions.

Those who have seen the episode warn that it’s a big one. “Don’t get me wrong, when the end credits roll on the standout 50-minute episode — written by Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman, and directed by Jessica Lee Gagné — a whole new set of WTFs will be swirling around your un-chipped brains,” Decider wrote.

How Many Episodes Of Severance Season 2 Are There?

There will be ten episodes of Severance Season 2, one more than in Season 1. That means there are only three episodes left after this one for the show to answer some burning questions, and, of course, ask some new ones.

Will There Be A Severance Season 3?

Severance Season 3 seems all but confirmed. Apple hasn’t officially ordered a new set of episodes, but director Ben Stiller has confirmed that work on Season 3 is underway and that a writer’s room is being assembled. Most notably, it looks like we might not have to wait another three years like we did between Season 1 and 2, which is a nice boon to fans who might want to get severed themselves just so they can jump to the next set of episodes.

Severance Season 2 Episode 7 premieres February 28 on Apple TV+.