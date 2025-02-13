Severance Season 2 played its cards close to its chest, and now all the secrets are finally starting to unveil themselves. In Episode 3, we saw Mark begin the reintegration process in the hopes of eliminating the severance barrier altogether, and then Episode 4 revealed what fans have suspected from the very beginning: Helly R. was actually her Outie Helena Eagan, a high-powered Lumon executive.

Unfortunately, in the wake of that reveal, one of the MDR employees, Irving B., was immediately dismissed, effectively killing him to the other Innies. But how will all of those massive events affect the day-to-day operations at Lumon? Here’s everything you need to know to find out in Severance Season 2 Episode 5.

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date?

Severance officially premieres on Fridays, meaning you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a new episode of the series on Friday, February 14, because nothing says romance like sterile corporate intrigue. However, if you know when to log on, you can catch the episode even earlier.

What Is the Severance Season 2 Episode 5 Release Time?

Despite an announced release date of February 14, episodes of Severance Season 2 have tended to be released a few hours early, meaning you can watch the new episode at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET the night before, instead of the typical release time of midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET.

Mr. Milchick confronts Mark S. in Severance Season 2 Episode 6. Apple TV+

Is There A Trailer For Severance Season 2 Episode 5?

While Severance doesn’t do episodic trailers, Apple TV+ has adopted a very on-brand technique for teasing the new episodes: Lumon internal training videos that allude to something coming the next week. Last week, we learned about the team-building retreat known as an ORTBO. This week, the video focuses on building team morale. “Remember that workers love to work,” Miss Huang says ominously. “If productivity suffers, so do they.”

What Is The Plot Of Severance Season 2 Episode 5?

It’s hard to glean much information from that cryptic video, but considering the title refers to low morale, it’s pretty obvious what event would result in low morale for the MDR team. The loss of Irving rocked the team, and now Helly is dealing with returning to consciousness after an indeterminate amount of time held hostage by her outie.

There’s no telling how Lumon will attempt to support its employees through this difficult time, but considering how the company has made an effort to at least appear like its reforming, we may actually see something substantive.

How Many Episodes Of Severance Season 2 Are There?

Unlike Season 1, which only had nine episodes, Season 2 has 10 episodes, meaning Episode 5 marks the halfway point of the entire episode. Since Episode 4 changed the status quo so much, it’s unlikely we’ll see another big reveal in this episode, but it will definitely show the severed floor in a way we’ve never seen it before: with only three members of the core cast.

Will There Be A Severance Season 3?

While Severance hasn’t been officially renewed for a Season 3, it seems to be understood the story won’t end here. Co-creator Ben Stiller confirmed that a third season was being developed even before Season 2 even premiered, and earlier this month confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a writers’ room had been found.

Hopefully, we’ll get an official announcement soon, but at least we know if and when we do, it won’t take three years for the next season.

Severance Season 2 Episode 5 premieres February 14, 2025 on Apple TV+.