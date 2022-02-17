The most difficult balancing act in life may be juggling one’s workplace dynamics with those of hearth and home. Apple TV+ has a solution with Severance, a new sci-fi series that chronicles a crew of numb office workers who turn to surgical options to separate the memories of their personal life from those of their domestic life.

Severance’s intriguing concept gives way to provocative ideas, ones that are sure to entice viewers week after week. Learn more about the new sci-fi drama, including its release date, plot, and cast.

What is the Severance release date?

Severance will debut the first two episodes of the series’ first season on February 18. Subsequent episodes will roll out in weekly installments.

When is the Severance release time?

Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, and John Turturro in Severance. Apple TV+

Apple TV+ usually releases its new movies and TV shows at midnight Eastern. We should expect the first episode of Severance to drop at midnight Eastern on February 18 and 9 p.m. Pacific on February 17.

Where can I watch Severance?

The series will stream exclusively on Apple TV+, which is ramping up their slate of enticing programming as competition from Netflix, HBO Max, and other streaming platforms continue to take greater slices of the finite subscriber pie.

How many episodes are in Severance Season 1?

The first season of Severance will have nine episodes in total.

What is the Severance plot?

Adam Scott and Jen Tullock in Severance. Apple TV+

Its logline might admittedly sound somewhat unusual but the smooth execution of its disturbing Black Mirror-ish themes could prove to be a high-profile sleeper hit.

Delivered by writer/creator Dan Erickson (Blue Bloods), Severance follows Mark Scout (Parks and Recreation’s Adam Scott), a melancholic middle-aged man who supervises a team at Lumon Industries. The seemingly tranquil firm is a mysterious sterile workplace that encourages employees to volunteer for a “severance procedure,” which medically splits their memories into two categories: their professional lives and their personal lives.

But this mind-tampering sociological experiment is not without its consequences as we’ve learned from these types of sci-fi thrillers before, and there’s always a price to pay as Mark’s existence begins to unravel and his own reality and identity are questioned as the show unfolds.

Who is in the Severance cast?

There’s definitely some big talent in front of the camera on this unsettling new sci-fi series. Besides Adam Scott, Severance also showcases the fine work of Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken.

Red Hour Productions and Endeavor Content are producing Severance. Ben Stiller (There’s Something About Mary, Zoolander, Tropic Thunder) will serve as director as well as executive producer in collaboration with writer/creator Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, Andrew Colville, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn.

Is there a Severance trailer?

Yes, Apple TV+ offered up a sinister sneak peek on January 18, and you can check it out below.