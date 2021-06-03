Seth Rogen TMNT movie release date, trailer, plot, cast for the Ninja Turtles reboot

Seth Rogen is going green, and fingers crossed it’ll turn out better than The Green Hornet. In case you didn’t know, Seth Rogen and creative partner Evan Goldberg are working on a CGI reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, those famous sewer-dwelling ninjutsu reptiles first created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird back in 1984.

Here’s everything we know so far about Rogen and Goldberg’s Ninja Turtles movie reboot. Bookmark this page and come back often, as we’ll update it with more information including trailers, release date, and casting announcements.

When is the release date of Seth Rogen’s Ninja Turtles?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be released in theaters on August 11, 2023.

Rogen announced the release date himself, tweeting it on June 1 with a teaser image of a notebook, featuring doodles by the eldest Ninja Turtle brother and leader, Leonardo.

The first “teaser image” of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, due in theaters August 2023. Twitter.com/Sethrogen

Back up. Seth Rogen is making a Ninja Turtles movie?

Yes! Seth Rogen is again working with creative partner Evan Goldberg and James Weaver on a new animated Ninja Turtles movie. The project was announced on June 30, 2020, as a collaboration between Nickelodeon (current owners of the Ninja Turtles franchise) and Point Grey Pictures, a film and TV production company founded by Rogen and Goldberg in 2011.

Rogen and Goldberg have worked together as writer/producers on almost all of Rogen’s best-known projects, such as the movies Pineapple Express (2009), This Is the End (2013), The Interview (2014), The Night Before (2015), and An American Pickle (2020). The two are also executive producers on two of Amazon’s superhero hits, The Boys and Invincible.

Importantly, the movie is not directed by Rogen or Goldberg. The movie’s director is Jeff Rowe, whose credits include the shows Gravity Falls and Disenchantment. Its screenwriter is Brendan O’Brien, who also wrote the comedies Neighbors (2014) and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016).

What is the title of Seth Rogen’s Ninja Turtles movie?

That’s a good question. For right now, the title is simply Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT for short). But hopefully Rogen and Goldberg will figure out a better title, as there are a handful of Ninja Turtles movies with that same name. There was the live-action 1990 film and the 2014 live-action/CGI movie produced by Michael Bay, the latter with Megan Fox in the role of reporter April O’Neil. Both films spawned sequels.

There was also another Ninja Turtles animated movie: TMNT, released in 2007. With Seth Rogen having tweeted both “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “TMNT” as titles, the 2023 reboot will have to wage an uphill battle to distinguish itself from past Ninja Turtles movies.

It’s an animated Ninja Turtles movie?

Yes. The movie will be Nickelodeon Animation Studio’s “first-ever CG theatrical production,” according to the June 2020 press release. What art style the movie will have remains to be seen.

What is the plot of Seth Rogen’s Ninja Turtles?

Exact plot details are unknown. But in an interview with Collider in August 2020, Rogen teased that the movie will emphasize the “teenage” aspect of the Ninja Turtles. While the movie is still a Nickelodeon production, Rogen hints the movie will age up the material to better suit a teen audience, as opposed to targeting the franchise’s typically younger demographic.

"As a lifelong fan of Ninja Turtles, weirdly the 'Teenage' part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was always the part that stuck out to me the most,” Rogen said. “And as someone who loves teenage movies, and who’s made a lot of teenage movies, and who literally got their start in their entire profession by writing a teenage movie, the idea of kind of honing in on that element was really exciting to us. I mean, not disregarding the rest, but really using that as kind of a jumping off point for the film."

Judging by the “teaser image” tweeted by Rogen, we can wager that Leonardo will be just as chaotic as his younger brothers, as well as less of a “sage warrior” than he is in other versions. The image also contains a funny note to “apologize to April,” hinting that Leonardo has ticked off the Turtles’ best human friend and ally.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, released in 2016, was the last theatrical Ninja Turtles movie. The film, a sequel to the 2014 reboot, starred Megan Fox and Stephen Amell (Arrow). Paramount Pictures

Who is starring in Seth Rogen’s Ninja Turtles?

There is currently no cast list for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Is there a trailer for Seth Rogen’s Ninja Turtles?

There is currently no trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.