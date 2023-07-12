Secret Invasion Theory Finally Fixes She-Hulk’s Biggest Problem

Secret Invasion has always been about deception. From Episode 1, when Gravik shapeshifted into Nick Fury to murder Maria Hill, to Episode 4, where G’iah revealed her secret backup plan, twists and turns are the main attraction. The show is so twisty, in fact, that the reversals may not be limited to the show itself. Secret Invasion may have just retroactively explained one of the most confusing parts of a previous Marvel series.

Gravik’s evil plan involves using DNA from different superpowered beings to imbue Skrulls with powers. In Episode 3, we saw Gravik use the generative healing powers of Extremis, and then in Episode 4 we see him use Groot’s vine-like powers.

While this is in character for Skrulls, there are unanswered questions about this plan, like where all this DNA came from. Did Gravik have to hunt down Groot or break into Stark Industries? We don’t know, but their hypothetical search for power may explain a confusing element in, of all shows, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Twitter user @snydercutfan suggests that the villains trying to hunt down She-Hulk’s DNA are actually Skrulls working on the Super-Skrull project. At first glance, this seems easy to debunk; we know the person after Jennifer Walters’ blood was Todd Phelps.

K.E.V.I.N. in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Marvel Studios

However, She-Hulk ended with a fourth-wall-breaking finale, which depicted Jen climbing out of the Disney+ screen and coming face to face with K.E.V.I.N., the AI controlling the MCU. She lists her complaints about the way the show ended, and K.E.V.I.N. says he’ll erase Todd’s plotline.

If we take that last-minute twist at face value, then what happened to Jen? If Phelps didn’t go after her blood, what replaced that event in the timeline? Maybe it was a group of Skrulls who came after her — they’re shapeshifters, after all — only they sought her DNA rather than her blood. They presumably failed, since no Hulk powers have appeared in Secret Invasion, but this could fix the dubious canon and story structure of She-Hulk after K.E.V.I.N. meddled with it.

She-Hulk may feel separate from the rest of the MCU because of its comedic tone, but with some creative thinking (and a willingness to bend Marvel canon) then its “rewriting” may actually tie it to Secret Invasion, a show on the complete opposite side of Marvel’s tone spectrum. Sure, it’s a little silly, but isn’t that what She-Hulk would want?

Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+.