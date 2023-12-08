It’s the age of the transformative adaptation. Whether it’s Peak TV-style The Last of Us or animated blockbuster Mario Bros., video games are having their moment in the spotlight. And it’s not stopping anytime soon, with Fallout getting a Prime Video series adaptation from the creators of Westworld. But of all the live-action video game adaptations, there’s one you probably missed, and now you don’t even need a subscription to catch up on it before it comes back for a second season.

Paramount+ is one of the most underrated streaming services, even if you’re not a Star Trek or Survivor superfan. One of the streamer’s big flagship original series was Halo, a live-action adaptation of the massively popular video game, but it didn’t have the same cultural impact of similar shows. But that could all change now.

Ahead of Season 2 of Halo, which premieres on Paramount+ February 8, 2024, the streamer has made the entire first season free to watch on YouTube (as well as Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and Freevee).

It’s a risky move, but it could be the ultimate proof that the middling success of the Halo series was simply due to it not being as accessible and publicized as its competitors. Maybe Halo fans are willing to watch the series, they were just hesitant to pay for it. This would allow viewers to “try before they buy” Season 2.

Kate Kennedy was the breakout hit of the series playing Silver Team member Kai-125. Paramount+

Similar strategies have worked elsewhere. In October, AMC+ made a deal with Max to bring Interview with the Vampire and other thematically spooky series to the streamer, prompting a massive second wind of viewers checking out the first season of the show without having to subscribe to another streaming service.

This could become a trend in the future: shows making their first season available as a “free trial” to hype up the future of the show and secure subscribers. In an era where “binge watching” is the norm, it was only a matter of time before streamers realized the power of a free sample to get viewers hooked.

Halo is now streaming for free on Youtube, Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and Freevee.