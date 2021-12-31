Bryan Lawver
artwork of characters in Scene Stealers 2021

Scene Stealers 2021

Scene stealers: The 30 best TV characters of 2021, ranked

Inverse spotlights the side characters we fell in love with this year.

One thing that separates the good shows from the great is a supporting cast that more than pulls its weight. Inverse’s Scene Stealers 2021 honors 30 side characters who deserve a series all their own.

30. Joe Collie

Midnight Mass

“The fact that Joe even begins a journey towards sobriety is proof of not only what can happen when you are forgiven by someone else, but when you decide to try to forgive yourself — no matter the mistakes you’ve made.” — Alex Welch