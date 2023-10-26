The Mysterious Fate of the MCU's Most Infamous Character Has Finally Been Revealed

No one has suffered in the MCU as much as Wanda Maximoff. After losing her parents, she lost her brother, and then, just after she found a new family in the Avengers, she lost Vision, the humanoid android she was going to grow old with.

This tragic path led her to the evil book of magic dubbed the Darkhold, making her the villain of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But could we see Wanda again? A new glimpse at the latest MCU reference book makes the prospect very unlikely, which is a bad development for fans of a certain upcoming spinoff.

As noted by Culture Crave, Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline sums up the ending of Multiverse of Madness with “[Wanda] destroys Wundagore – and collapses it upon herself – ending two great threats to all of the Multiverse.”

Wanda Maximoff officially dies at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

This may make it seem like Wanda’s demise is ambiguous, and that she’s only eliminated as a threat, not as a character. But the book uses a symbol system to denote big moments in the timeline, and this event is noted with the “major character death” symbol.

This is shocking news for fans of WandaVision, who were set to return to Westview in the upcoming series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (previously titled both Agatha: House of Harkness and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, a troubling sign in its own right). It sounded like Wanda might have appeared in the series, as the last time the two saw each other, Agatha warned Wanda she’d need her help. Wanda cryptically responded, “If I do, I know where to find you.”

Agatha and Wanda could still reunite after their spar in WandaVision. Marvel Studios

With this reveal, it appears Wanda is officially dead, and there’s no reviving her — at least not the version of the character we came to know, love, and fear. Wanda could always appear in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries in a dream sequence or in a flashback, and one of the staples of the current MCU era is that any character could be revived through the multiverse.

So while the Darkhold-corrupted Wanda is officially dead and gone, we may still see a different version of her in the future. Hopefully, she’ll be a little more chill.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is available in bookstores.