While the physical media boom has mostly spotlighted movie releases, it’s TV shows that might need this return to form the most. Sure, with the convenience of streaming, one could ideally find any show with the wave of a remote — but, as we’ve seen too often in the past six years, a streaming exclusive could just as easily disappear at the whim of its host platform. Physical media is now one of the only ways that fans of HBO’s Westworld can catch the show; fans of some of Disney’s lesser-loved original shows (like Willow or The Acolyte) aren’t even that lucky.

By that logic, it’s pretty major when any post-streaming series also gets a physical release. It not only proves that producers have faith in the show, since it has to be popular enough to move units; it also assures us that there will always be some way to revisit our favorite stories.

Just in time for Season 3, The Rings of Power is getting a physical release. Prime Video

We can now rank The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power among the shows lucky enough to get the physical treatment. The Prime Video series is, according to the streamer itself, one of its most popular — which is great since it’s also its most expensive. Despite its whopping price tag, Amazon is all-in on The Rings of Power. Its third season premieres later this year, with plans for more well on the way. But just before the show returns to Prime Video, The Rings of Power is finally making its way to 4K Blu-ray discs.

The first two seasons of The Rings of Power are now available to pre-order on Amazon. Fans can choose between three forms of release: a 1080p high-def Blu-ray, a 4K UHD set, and a four-disc SteelBook box set. Each release comes with a handful of bonus features, including featurettes like “Building Middle-earth” and “Cast Bootcamp.” The SteelBooks for each season also contain collectible art cards featuring the cast.

The 4K UHD covers for the first two seasons of The Rings of Power. Amazon MGM Studios/Alliance Home Entertainment

The Rings of Power isn’t really the show anyone should be worried about disappearing from Prime Video, but its physical release still feels significant. Even now that the streaming bubble has burst, it’s still not a guarantee — even for the most popular streaming shows. There’s no telling if this good news will pave the way for more physical TV releases, but it is a step in the right direction. Pre-order the regular Blu-ray or 4K UHD for Season 1 and Season 2 now; the SteelBox sets for Season 1 and Season 2 are also available for pre-order.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns to Prime Video on November 11.