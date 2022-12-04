Rick and Morty takes on an epic new genre in Season 6 Episode 9

Believe it or not, the Rick and Morty Season 6 finale is just around the corner. With two more episodes to go, fans of the Adult Swim show are eager to see how this run of episodes concludes —and how it sets the series’ future. In what has been a very different season, these remaining episodes will likely come with some big reveal or cliffhanger that complicates the multiverse for the animated duo in their future adventures.

Read on for everything you need to know about the penultimate installment, Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9, including the release date, time, plot, and trailer.

When is the release date for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9?

Morty gets wrapped up in some knighthood plot in Season 6 Episode 9. Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9 will appear on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim late-night block on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

What is the release time for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9?

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9 airs at 11 p.m. Eastern on Adult Swim.

How many episodes of Rick and Morty Season 6 are left?

Rick and Morty Season 6 includes a total of 10 episodes, which means after this week’s episode, the season finale, entitled "Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation,” will be the only installment left.

What is the plot of Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9?

After agreeing to become a Knight of the Sun, Morty gets into trouble in Season 6 Episode 9. Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9, called “A Rick in King Mortur's Mort,” will see Morty get into a sticky situation — even though his uncle advises him otherwise. On a medieval planet, Morty receives a gift from a random stranger and becomes a Knight of the Sun.

Who is in the cast for Rick and Morty Season 6?

The show’s well-known cast of voice actors remains the same this season, starring Justin Roiland as both Rick and Morty, Sarah Chalke as Beth, Chris Parnell as Jerry, and Spencer Grammer as Summer.

Is there a trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 9?

Yes, Adult Swim released a sneak peek for Season 6 Episode 8, and it shows Morty being asked by a knight dressed in garb from the Middle Ages if he will replace him in becoming a Knight of the Sun. Rick tells Morty not to take the sword, as he will likely get dragged into some complicated, chaotic plot that requires his uncle to come in and save the day. Can you guess what decision Morty makes?

What happened in Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8?

Jerry fights Pissmaster in Season 6 Episode 8. Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8, “Analyze Piss,” begins with Rick and Morty in an aquatic setting battling the underwater-dwelling villain Mister Nimbus. Once Rick gets rid of him, the duo are confronted by Cookie Magneto, a bizarre cookie-controlling version of Magneto from the X-Men franchise. Rick then melts the villain with a blaster, saying he simply doesn’t have the patience to deal with another evil weirdo. Morty says that there must be some reason Rick attracts so many of these supervillains just as another strange, floating enemy shows up.

Rick then makes a visit to therapist Dr. Wong, complaining to her about the “never-ending sea of angry nerds” that keep showing up to fight him. Dr. Wong suggests he simply try ignoring the onslaught of evil weirdos. At first, Rick says no, but the therapist convinces him to track data related to what happens when he ignores the villains.

Back at the Smith family home, Pissmaster, an odd pee-themed supervillain, appears and says he wants to fight Rick. Rick refuses, but Jerry of all people decides to go outside and face Pissmaster. Recorded by some onlookers, Jerry tackles and takes down the urine-spraying enemy with a plastic garden flamingo, which gets him trending online. Rick warns Jerry that a bunch of other villains might start to show up soon to fight him, as a result of the Pissmaster match.

Jerry’s heroism gets the attention of the Galactic Orbship, an intergalactic group of heroes who protect the universe. They ask Jerry to enlist with them and gift him an orb of unlimited power. He happily accepts, but can’t figure out how to use the orb, so Rick begrudgingly builds him a superhero suit with the orb as its power core, and a hand blaster (think: Iron Man). On his first mission, Jerry (now “Flamingo Dad”) goes to take down a Council of Space Hitlers, but he accidentally blows up the whole planet they were on. Luckily, no one other than the Space Hitlers was on the planet. Jerry’s success annoys Rick, who goes back to Dr. Wong to air his grievances and tell her about how much the universe hates him. However, Dr. Wong explains to him that in ignoring villains, Rick has actually given himself less trouble overall, and he should be happy about it. The lesson here is that therapy works, even for someone as self-centered and stubborn as Rick.

Jerry just gets more and more popular as a superhero, so he brings the whole Smith family with him, except Rick, as his entourage. Finally, Rick can have some peace and quiet at home — until a string bean villain shows up. Rick just ignores the enemy and a superhero comes to him. Rick then realizes that a lot of his misery up until now was self-inflicted, as getting involved in fights was making him unhappy. He then goes to a bar and overhears some people watching the viral video of Jerry defeating Pissmaster and ridiculing the villain. Rick feels bad for Pissmaster so he goes to visit the villain’s home, but finds him dead in his bathtub. In Pissmaster’s suicide note, he blames Jerry, as all wanted to do was prove his worth.

Rick then decides to avenge Pissmaster’s reputation by dressing up as him, making some improved pee-fueled weapons, and pretending to be the villain-turned-superhero as he goes around doing good deeds. With word spreading of Pissmaster’s heroism, Jerry is annoyed, especially when the Galactic Orbship tells Jerry to deliver an orb to him and invite him into their group. Jerry goes but gets into a fight with “Pissmaster,” whose helmet falls off to reveal Rick underneath. Jerry is subsequently kicked out of the Orbship and gets his orb taken away, and Rick lies saying he was actually Pissmaster all along and had orchestrated Jerry’s rise to fame.

Will there be a Rick and Morty Season 7?

Even with the conclusion of Season 6 fast approaching, fans of Rick and Morty can rest easy knowing creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have signed on to Cartoon Network for at least one more season. The creators have even said that they are already in the middle writing a Season 8 as part of their 100-episode contract.