Following the midseason break, Rick and Morty have returned to their multi-dimensional escapades. After a stint in a meta-narrative plotline, things are back to normal — for now. Who knows what kind of sci-fi adventures await the duo in Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8 — the rest of the season’s final episodes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8, including the release date, time, plot, and trailer.

When is the release date for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8?

Rick is getting exhausted from having to deal with bizarre villains in Season 6 Episode 8. Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8 will appear on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim late-night block on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

What is the release time for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8?

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8 airs at 11 p.m. Eastern.

How many episodes of Rick and Morty Season 6 are left?

Rick and Morty Season 6 includes a total of 10 episodes, which means the season finale is already in view. After this week’s episode, only two more episodes are left in the season.

While the exact order of the episodes isn’t known, we know that these are the final two titles left to air: "Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation” and “A Rick in King Mortur's Mort.”

What is the plot of Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8?

“Cookie Magneto” is one of the odd villains that shows up in Season 6 Episode 8. Adult Swim

In Season 6 Episode 8, “Analyze Piss” — a play on the movie Analyze This — Rick and Morty deal with a bunch of strange new characters like “Cookie Magneto,” a play on the metal-wielding X-Men villain who has control over all things cookie-related. The villains are popping up so frequently that Rick is pushed to the edge of his patience in what feels like yet another superhero satire.

Who is in the cast for Rick and Morty Season 6?

The show’s lineup of stellar voice actors stays the same this season, with Justin Roiland as both Rick and Morty, Sarah Chalke as Beth, Chris Parnell as Jerry, and Spencer Grammer as Summer.

Is there a trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 8?

Yes, Adult Swim released a sneak peek at what’s to come in Season 6 Episode 8, and it features “Cookie Magneto” showing up. While Morty is in the middle of questioning what aspect of cookies the supervillain can actually control, Rick makes quick work of him with a blaster, saying he simply can’t deal with any more of these “90s-style goofball supervillains.”

What happened in Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7?

The butter robot makes an appearance in Season 6 Episode 7. Adult Swim

In the previous episode of Rick and Morty, “Full Meta Jackrick,” things couldn’t get more meta. The titular duo faced off with meta-narrative creatures and the literal “fourth wall.” The episode begins with Rick and Morty inside a “previously on...” montage about what took place earlier in this season, which isn’t too surprising, but things get weird when events that never happened start to come up, such as the duo solving a murder with Tony Hawk. This is exactly what tips off Rick that something is up, and he begins to take control of the narrative. They find the culprit, a creature named Previous Leon, who has trapped them inside this TV trope. Trying to wrestle the creature down, they end up flying through the Season 6 opening title sequence, but Previous Leon escapes through a hole in the “fourth wall.”

When they finally find Previous Leon again in a place called the “meta layer,” Rick and Morty are faced with a moral dilemma about murdering the creature, and soon Jesus (voiced by Christopher Meloni) shows up to protect Previous Leon, as well as beat up Rick and Morty. It’s then revealed that the mastermind behind all of this is Story Lord (voiced by Paul Giamatti), a villain fans might recognize from Season 4. Story Lord escapes to reality, and Previous Leon ends up saving Rick and Morty from Jesus.

In order to get out of the “meta layer,” Rick and Morty break into the headquarters of the Self Referential Six, a group of meta superheroes, with names such as Miss Lead, Connie TinuityError, and Flash Back. While facing off against the superheroes, Rick and Morty end up in the cell of Brett Caan, whose power is to retcon reality. Rick agrees to release Rhett Caan (he changes his name) as he retcons their journey, making it so that Rick and Morty never end up in the “meta layer.” Some chaos later, Rick and Morty are rescued by dead writer Joseph Campbell. Rick then builds a device with the help of Previous Leon that will let them return home.

Meanwhile, in reality, Story Lord chases down the writer who created him, to see what he should do next, but he finds out his next mission is only to find motivation, which ends up being a machine that siphons motivation from the world. Rick and Morty arrive back to reality to stop him and tell the writer to murder his own character amid some struggle. Rick then lights the motivation-draining device on fire and things are back to normal.

Will there be a Rick and Morty Season 7?

Fans of the Adult Swim sci-fi comedy can rejoice, as creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have signed on to Cartoon Network for at least one more season of Rick and Morty. In fact, Roiland and Harmon have even said that they are already working on Season 8 as part of their 100-episode contract.