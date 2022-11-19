Six long weeks later and the adventures and mishaps of the Smith family are back. Picking up where we last left them, some major plot conflicts have been resolved, setting the final episodes of Rick and Morty Season 6 up with lots of potential for interdimensional chaos. In a season that’s been very story-driven, what will Rick and Morty get up to next now that the space rift is gone and Rick’s Portal Gun has been fixed?

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7, from the release date and time to the plot, cast, and preview.

When is the release date for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7?

With multidimensional travel at their disposal again, where will Rick and Morty wind up next? Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7 will appear on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim late-night block on Sunday, November 20, 2022, with the remaining episodes in the season expected to arrive on Sunday night to follow.

What is the release time for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7?

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7 airs at 11 p.m. Eastern.

How many episodes of Rick and Morty Season 6 are left?

Rick and Morty Season 6 includes a total of 10 episodes, which means the finish line is approaching rapidly. After this week’s episode, only three more remain in the season.

While the exact order of the episodes isn’t known, we know that these are the titles left to air: "Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation,” “A Rick in King Mortur's Mort,” and “Analyze Piss.”

What is the plot of Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7?

Rick and Morty become stuck in a “Previously on Rick and Morty...” spiral in Season 6 Episode 7. Adult Swim

Season 6 Episode 7, “Full Meta Jackrick,” will find Rick and Morty in a state of confusion — over what, exactly, remains to be seen. Plus, with the repair of the Portal Gun, all possibilities of interdimensional travel are back in play so there’s no telling what’s to come. Reminiscing on some of their former escapades together, the duo are led into a stand-off with an enemy from the past. Perhaps this means an encounter with Rick Prime? Only time will tell.

Who is in the cast for Rick and Morty Season 6?

All of the series’ iconic vocal stars remain in the cast of Season 6, including Justin Roiland as both Rick and Morty, Sarah Chalke as Beth, Chris Parnell as Jerry, and Spencer Grammer as Summer.

Is there a trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 7?

Yes, Adult Swim gave fans a sneak peek at what’s to come in the return of Season 6 on November 7. The action-packed preview has the pair dropped right back into multidimensional chaos, as well as Rick actively seeking out help from Dr. Wong, the therapist who is one of the rare people who can actually put him in his place.

Plus, the cold open for the next episode was already released, showing Rick and Morty trapped inside of a very meta “previously on” simulation that they must break out of. After finding the culprit, the duo are dragged through the Season 6 opening credits.

What happened in Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 6?

The dinosaurs repaired the space rift in Episode 6. Adult Swim

The last episode before the extended break, “Juricksic Mort,” saw dinosaurs coming down to Earth in Arrival-style spaceships. While watching TV, Rick (and the audience) is reminded that there’s still a massive rift out in space. Not to mention, his Portal Gun is still messed up. When he shoots it, the Cthulhu-esque monster from the Season 6 title sequence bursts through, which is a problem, so he closes the portal.

We learn that these technologically advanced dinos left Earth long ago in order to go help other planets. Needless to say, they’re bummed to come back and find out that the rest of their species has gone extinct. They are also disgusted by the many problems humans created in their absence. The dinosaurs quickly convert the world into a utopian society, fixing all of the existing problems on Earth, including world hunger, war, and the existence of the stock market. People don’t need to work, food and clothes are free, and everything is so great that there’s no news to report in the newspaper — except now everyone is starting to feel like they no longer have a purpose in life other than simply existing.

Rick’s frenemy, the President of the United States, asks to meet with him. There, the President asks Rick to get rid of the dinosaurs, because he wants to return to the ways of fixing all of the problems he creates for everyone. In exchange, Rick wants to host the Oscars — which he does at the end of the episode.

The dinosaurs offer to close the rift in space, but Rick wants to leave it because it will be fuel for tons more episodes and adventures in the series to come. Traveling to the planets the dinosaurs are supposed to have helped, Rick discovers that they are all in terrible shape with nothing to show for it but big craters on the planets. As it turns out, the meteors that hit the planets (including Earth) are sentient and the sworn enemies of the dinosaurs.

With the truth now out, the dinos get some bad PR back on Earth. So they head to Mars and await the meteor to destroy it. Rick comes to save them, but the dinosaurs end up saving everyone instead and fix the space rift along the way. Once back down on Earth, Rick finally fixes his Portal Gun once and for all and celebrates by taking Morty on a trip to Boob World.

Will there be a Rick and Morty Season 7?

The good news for fans is that even though there are only three episodes remaining in the season after this week’s installment, creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have committed to Cartoon Network for one more season of Rick and Morty at the very least. In fact, the creators have even said that they are currently midway through writing Season 8 as part of their 100-episode contract.