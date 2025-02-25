At this point, pretty much every Star Wars fan remembers the latest Star Wars movie premiere, The Rise of Skywalker, in 2019. But the most meaningful Star Wars premiere is the first one they remember, whether it was an original movie, prequel, or sequel.

The first Star Wars premiere I remember actually came before I’d seen any Star Wars movies. In 2005, everyone was suddenly talking about Revenge of the Sith, some sort of once-in-a-generation sci-fi movie with a long legacy. I didn’t get to see it in theaters, as my parents deemed it “too violent” for my 7-year-old sensibilities. Thankfully, I — and fans just like me — will get another opportunity to witness the prequel trilogy’s epic conclusion in theaters, and just in time for the film’s 20th anniversary.

It’s time to revisit the Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise. Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm recently announced that Revenge of the Sith will get a theatrical re-release beginning on April 25. This means it will be in theaters everywhere, including, for the first time, in 4DX, the immersive viewing experience that’s enjoying a resurgence thanks to Twisters’ successful use of it. So if you’ve ever dreamed of feeling the heat of Mustafar’s lava wash over you as you watch Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi duel, now’s your chance.

The re-release is a little ahead of the film’s actual May 19 anniversary, but fellow prequel Andor returns for Season 2 on April 22, so fans can watch the rise of the Rebellion and then revisit the rise of the Empire in theaters. The announcement also came with a new poster designed by graphic artist Matt Ferguson, which you can see below.

Revenge of the Sith is back for theatrical revenge. Lucasfilm

Revenge of the Sith is especially relevant today, and not just for the obvious political parallels. Hayden Christensen reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker in two modern Disney+ series: Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka. Of course, because Anakin Skywalker becomes Darth Vader at the end of the movie, his appearances are mainly in flashbacks or dream sequences, but the prequel version of Anakin clearly still looms large over the current Star Wars universe.

So whether you’re a long-time fan looking to revisit the old days, a newer enthusiast wanting the theatrical experience for the first time, or someone looking to fix a 20-year bout of childhood FOMO, this re-release is the perfect opportunity to revisit the prequel capper free from all the pressure it faced back in 2005.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith will re-release in theaters on April 25, 2025.