In the streaming era, movies have evolved from major events that bring people out of the house to features that can be summoned into your living room whenever you want. Some movies have found success without even entering a theater, but that opportunity comes with a trade-off. When a movie is released straight to streaming, a potential hit doesn’t get the chance to crush it at the box office.

Now, a movie that suffered that exact fate is getting its moment in the spotlight years after its release... with a twist.

In 2022, 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg released a new addition to the Predator franchise: Prey, a prequel about an 18th-century Comanche woman (Amber Midthunder) as she fights off an alien hunter. The movie was the most-watched premiere in Hulu’s history, which raised the question of what kind of box-office numbers it could have achieved.

Prey gave the Predator franchise a stripped-down story. 20th Century Studios

We’re about to get something of an idea. Ahead of the theatrical release of Trachtenberg’s next movie in the franchise, Predator: Badlands, AMC has added double-feature showings of Prey and Badlands, so that viewers can experience the director’s two movies back-to-back.

Despite being successful enough to help Trachtenberg make Badlands in the first place, this is the first time Prey will be shown on the big screen. The movie did receive a physical release in 2023 — a rare feat for a streaming film — so the studio seems to have a good sense of its popularity. This double feature should help introduce new fans to the story, and get Prey fans in seats for the next chapter.

Predator: Badlands is getting the theatrical release Prey was denied. 20th Century Studios

Badlands is technically a sequel to Prey, but the two are only tangentially connected: Badlands is set on the Predator homeworld in the far future. But spiritually, as experimental takes on the Predator franchise, they’re two sides of the same coin. Badlands may be getting the theatrical release Prey never did, but at least it can shine some light on its predecessor along the way.

Predator: Badlands premieres in theaters on November 7, 2025.