We never really know our own parents. We might think we have them all figured out, but they lived a whole life before we were born. Which means they have a lifetime of secrets.

Revealed on January 25 for a March 4 release date is a new Netflix series, Pieces of Her, that will dramatize the dreadful feeling when you learn the people you think you know are something else entirely.

From executive producer Charlotte Stoudt (The Morning Show), Pieces of Her is an adaptation of author Karin Slaughter’s celebrated 2018 novel of the same name that ponders the enigmatic question, “What if my mom was John Wick?”

On her 31st birthday, Andy Oliver (Bella Heathcote, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women) and her mother, Laura (Toni Collette) find themselves in mortal danger when a gunman opens fire at a shopping mall. To Andy’s surprise, Laura swoops in and violently stops the shooter, unwittingly appearing in a video that goes viral. This unwanted fame brings her to the attention of some dangerous people from a past life Andy never knew about.

In addition to Collette and Heathcote, Pieces of Her also stars David Wenham (The Lord of the Rings), Jessica Barden (The Lobster), Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones), Omari Hardwick (Army of the Dead), and Calum Worthy (American Vandal).

If the show is anything like the book, Netflix viewers are in for a treat. When Pieces of Her was published in 2018, it earned immediate rave reviews from outlets like Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. Kirkus Reviews praised both Pieces of Her and Slaughter’s style of prose as feeling like “the story is pumping adrenalin directly into [readers’] bloodstreams.”

Netflix also released a slew of still images from the series, which shows the world of Slaughter’s thriller come to life.

Toni Collette stars in Pieces of Her as “Laura,” a mother of a 31-year-old daughter who has kept her dark past a secret for decades. Netflix A mall shooting brings Laura out of hiding, when her viral takedown of a gunman exposes her to old enemies. Netflix Collette and Omari Hardwick, in Pieces of Her. Netflix Gil Birmingham (Twilight) also stars in Pieces of Her as “Charlie Bass.” Netflix Pieces of Her will begin streaming on March 4. Netflix

There isn’t a trailer yet for the series, but stay tuned as one will surely release before the show’s premiere in just over a month.