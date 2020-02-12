After a ruminative first three episodes, Star Trek: Picard is finally back in space. Thanks to Raffi, Jean Luc linked up with a disgruntled former Starfleet officer, Captain Rios. With Dr. Jurati in tow, they're off to find answers about Dahj and Soji from the enigmatic Bruce Maddox himself.

Wondering when you can tune in to Picard Episode 4, "Absolute Candor"? We've got you covered.

Last week, in "The End is the Beginning," we also learned more about the circumstances that prompted Jean-Luc's resignation, and it seemed as though he didn't expect the Starfleet brass to call his bluff when he threatened to leave. Unfortunately, his departure prompted the higher-ups to fire Raffi, which sent her adrift. Clearly, she hasn't been happy with her humdrum existence in the shadow of the iconic Vazquez rocks, and she's more than a little resentful toward her former boss.

Jean-Luc bringing Marcus Brody vibes on Vashti. Trae Patton/CBS

What to expect from Picard Episode 4, "Absolute Candor"

In the fourth episode, it seems the uneasy truce between Jean-Luc and his former first officer, Raffi, will be tested. We'll also be introduced to a new major character, the Romulan Elnor, who has a history with both of them. Will seeing a familiar face bring these estranged pals closer, or will it only deepen the rift between them.

Here's the official synopsis for "Absolute Candor" from CBS, which happens to be the first of two episodes directed by Number One himself, Johnathan Frakes:

The crew’s journey to Freecloud takes a detour when Picard orders a stop at the planet Vashti, where Picard and Raffi relocated Romulan refugees 14 years earlier. Upon arrival, Picard reunites with Elnor (Evan Evagora), a young Romulan he befriended during the relocation. Meanwhile, Narek continues his attempts to learn more about Soji while Narissa’s impatience with his lack of progress grows.

A new character joins the ensemble this week. Trae Patton/CBS

When are new episodes of Picard uploaded to CBS All Access?

In the United States, CBS All Access releases new episodes of Picard at 3 a.m. Eastern on Thursday mornings. If you're on the West Coast, you're in luck: new content arrives on the platform at midnight local time, so you can catch "Absolute" late Wednesday night.

If you haven't checked out Picard yet and are on the fence about subscribing to yet another streaming service, you can watch the first episode free on the CBS official site. Beyond that, service offers a one-week free trial period. If you chose to keep your subscription going longer than a week, you'll pay $5.99 per month for shows with advertisements, and $9.99 monthly for commercial-free access to CBS programming.

If you're watching Star Trek: Picard from outside the U.S., new episodes will be uploaded to Amazon Prime Video each Friday.