Of all the characters that the “manoverse” has adopted as a mascot, Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby probably makes the least sense. Sure, you can take a quote about being an alpha male and stick it on an image of Walter White or Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and kinda see how it makes a little sense, but Cillian Murphy’s 1920s Brummie crime lord is far more concerned with the intergovernmental affairs of the United Kingdom than in cultivating his “sigma aura.”

Regardless, Tommy Shelby has become an enduring figure in British culture and TV history, and his story isn’t over yet. Netflix has ordered a new Peaky Blinders spinoff series, and that’s on top of another spinoff project already in the works.

Steven Knight’s crime series Peaky Blinders elevated Cillian Murphy to further fame. Robert Viglasky/Netflix/THA/Shutterstock

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix and the BBC have commissioned a new series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, focusing on a new generation of the Shelby crime dynasty. The series will be set in 1953 and “tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz,” Knight said in a statement. “The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel and it will be a hell of a ride.” Apparently, the ride will be a lengthy one, as this still-unnamed series has already been given a second season.

This series is separate from The Immortal Man, an upcoming movie that will serve as a continuation of the Peaky Blinders story. Cillian Murphy will return for the movie, which wrapped production in December of 2024, but there’s still no glimpse of its Netflix release plan.

Steven Knight has created several Peaky Blinders spinoffs, including a dance performance. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

It appears as though Murphy won’t go for the hat trick and appear in this new series too. Tommy Shelby was born in 1890, so he could still be around, although at 63, he’d be a fair bit older than Murphy’s 49. But Murphy’s involvement will reportedly be limited to a role as executive producer, presumably so as not to distract from the new stars of Peaky Blinders: The Next Generation.

Peaky Blinders may be over and done with, but between this new series and The Immortal Man, we’ll be following the Shelby family for some time to come. Forget The Crown; there’s a new multi-generational Netflix saga in town.

Peaky Blinders is streaming on Netflix.