Peacemaker Season 2 Is Setting Up A Surprising Superman Crossover

Peacemaker has gone from a grandfathered-in remnant of the past to a pioneer leading the way for James Gunn’s new DCU. Chris Smith’s second foray on HBO Max dives face-first into the inter-dimensional aspects hinted at in Superman, thrusting Peacemaker into a seemingly idyllic world where his family is intact.

James Gunn has already hinted that whatever lies ahead in the notoriously secretive final three episodes of Peacemaker will inform the future of DC as a whole, and now a new statement suggests that this could be much more literal than we first thought.

On an Instagram post promoting the next episode of Peacemaker, James Gunn used a descriptor we haven’t heard before, writing, “Watch the Man of Tomorrow Prequel AKA #Peacemaker Season 2.” Man of Tomorrow is the recently-revealed title of Gunn’s upcoming Superman sequel, so Peacemaker doesn’t just lead into the rest of the DCU; it leads directly into Superman’s next adventure.

Hints of a Superman cameo in Peacemaker have been flying, and seemed to be all but confirmed after David Corenswet posted an on-set selfie of himself, in Superman garb, with John Cena. In the selfie, Cena is wearing the same slightly-too-small shirt he wore in Season 2 Episode 3, suggesting the cameo could be coming soon.

But how could Peacemaker lead into Man of Tomorrow? The answer may lie in the leading fan theory surrounding the show. When Chris entered the alternate dimension he found in his dad’s mystical lair, he thought it was a perfect world. However, fans noticed that this universe lacks the diversity of the original, suggesting that Chris has accidentally settled down in a white supremacist regime.

Peacemaker’s alternate dimension could contain an evil Superman. HBO Max

If this is true, then it could be the adaptation of the comic book world known as Earth X, which has its own, often fascist, heroes. Peacemaker may contain a Superman cameo, but it would probably be an evil version of the hero we met in Superman. This would make the multidimensional aspect a major focus of the DCU, and it would allow a Lex Luthor variant to return even though the Luthor we’ve already met is locked up in Belle Reve prison. This is all just speculation, of course, but the evidence is getting hard to ignore.

Peacemaker Season 2 is streaming on HBO Max.