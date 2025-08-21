The DC Universe has been reborn, and Peacemaker with it. Just a few months after James Gunn unveiled his new vision for the franchise with Superman, John Cena’s peace-loving vigilante is returning for a new adventure. While he was technically part of the Snyderverse, a little retconning (and a surprising cameo in Superman) has transported him to the DCU. It hasn’t been the cleanest transition, but here’s hoping the new season of Peacemaker will take that messiness in stride.

With Gunn’s franchise reboot still in its infancy, Peacemaker may be the most important piece of the puzzle, as the eight-episode season could go a long way in connecting the dots between the old regime and the new. How it will connect to Superman, or other DC projects Gunn has planned, remains to be seen, but here’s everything we do know about Peacemaker Season 2.

We’re getting the band back together. DC Studios

What is the Peacemaker Season 2 release date?

Peacemaker sometimes feels like the awkward stepchild of the DCU, and the same goes for its relationship to HBO Max. While HBO’s prestige fare typically premieres on Sunday nights, Peacemaker has taken up a Thursday slot. Peacemaker Season 2 will be available to stream on Thursday, August 21, with new episodes premiering weekly until its October 9 finale.

What is the Peacemaker Season 2 release time?

Like most HBO shows, Peacemaker has secured a primetime release window. New episodes of Peacemaker will premiere on Thursday nights at 9:00 pm ET, which is 6:00 pm PT.

Is there a trailer for Peacemaker Season 2?

Yes! Check out the official trailer for Peacemaker Season 2, which teases some interdimensional shenanigans, more friendship, and a whole lot of bloodshed.

What is the plot of Peacemaker Season 2?

Peacemaker Season 2 takes place after the events of Superman, but thanks to a little retconning, the new season is cherry-picking plot points from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1. After saving the world from the aliens known as Butterflies, Cena’s Chris Smith is determined to establish himself as a true hero, one who’d belong on a team like the Justice Gang. Unfortunately, going the straight and narrow is easier said than done, as most of his peers see him as a loser at best, and a cold-blooded murderer at worst. So when he discovers a parallel dimension where he’s already worshipped, he sets off to build a new life there.

Chris’ plans will be complicated by the return of Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), the new head of A.R.G.U.S., who’s seeking vengeance for the loss of his son (Joel Kinnaman). That likely won’t be the only problem on the horizon, but we’ll have to tune in to see what else is in store for Peacemaker.

Rick Flag Sr. will be Peacemaker’s latest threat. DC Studios

How many episodes will Peacemaker Season 2 have?

Just like its first season, Peacemaker is returning with eight episodes in Season 2. It’s a bit shorter than some fans might have liked, given the wait we’ve endured between seasons, but Gunn’s projects always pack a major punch, so Peacemaker Season 2 is unlikely to skimp on story.

Will there be a Peacemaker Season 3?

James Gunn has always been coy about his plans, so while he seems to know where he’s taking Peacemaker after Season 2, he can’t reveal anything just yet. In an interview with ExtraTV, Gunn did say that this season of Peacemaker is the third part of what he calls “the Tighty Whitey trilogy,” forming a triumvirate with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1. “Are we going to make it a quadrilogy?” he added. “Probably. We’ll see.”

It’s safe to assume that Cena has much more to do in Gunn’s new DCU, but what form his next adventure will take remains a mystery for now.