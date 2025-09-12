Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 Hints At An Explosive Fan Theory

Peacemaker has always been about keeping the peace at all costs, but in Peacemaker Season 2, it seems like the area most in need of peace is inside Christopher Smith himself. Riddled with grief and guilt, he has found solace in an alternate version of his reality (even if he had to murder his alternate self to get it.)

But as Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 proved, you can’t just keep running from your problems; they’ll catch up with you like a old shaman using his blood to connect spiritually with an eagle. But one key moment could be foreshadowing something huge that may happen in the episodes to come.

Warning! Spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4, “Need I Say Door.”

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 4 is mostly focused on Chris Smith running from A.R.G.U.S. while the loyalties of his friends keep shifting: John Economos does his best to stall to let Peacemaker get away, while Emilia Harcourt is promised to be let back into the agency if she lures him out. While on the run, he meets up with Leota Adebayo and cautiously tells her about his secret new hideaway in the alternate universe and his alter ego, whom he had to conquer on the way.

“You can’t be thinking of going back in there,” she says. “No matter how green the grass is over there, our biggest problems in life are the ones we carry within ourselves. Everything else evens out. This is where God put you; you belong here.”

When Peacemaker responds that he feels cheated that this alternate version of him gets to live in the dimension of “goodness and light,” while he’s stuck in the “dark dimension,” Adebayo has a simple response: “It don’t feel right, Chris.”

This is a sentiment shared by many viewers. Ever since the alternate dimension was introduced, fans have thought it was too good to be true. In Season 2 Episode 3, one of the biggest differences between the two dimensions became very clear: in the alternate dimension, there were no people of color, suggesting it’s a world existing under a white supremacist regime. The theory is further supported by the fact that Chris’ father is hailed as a hero, despite the fact that his original universe self was very racist and lauded by neo-nazis.

Adebayo’s warning is the first sign that something might be up with this alternate dimension, and it’s probably no coincidence that it’s coming from a Black woman. Chris hasn’t noticed the lack of diversity in what’s supposed to be paradise, meaning there’s nobody there that looks like her. If she visits in a future episode, the two may be in for an uncomfortable awakening.

James Gunn has been incredibly secretive about the final three episodes of Peacemaker Season 2, suggesting we’re in for an epic twist. If that’s what’s ahead, then this touching conversation may actually be a clever bit of foreshadowing.

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5 is now streaming on HBO Max.