“Best. Dimension. Ever.” These three words from Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 3 sum up Chris Smith’s attitude when exploring an alternate universe where seemingly nothing is wrong. He’s in a superheroic trio with his still very alive dad and brother, he’s got a dope motorcycle, and he’s completely free of all the baggage established in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1.

However, Chris himself still has the emotional baggage of his original dimension, and now he has the newfound trauma of murdering and dismembering his alternate self. And no matter how dreamlike this new dimension seems, there’s one big problem that unsettles Chris on multiple levels.

Murdering himself was only the beginning of Chris’ adjustment to this new dimension. HBO Max

Much of Peacemaker Season 2’s conflict revolves around Rick Flag Sr. becoming the director of A.R.G.U.S. He has a singular mission — find out who murdered his son, Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) — and the newfound power to complete it. We, as viewers, know Peacemaker murdered Flag as a damage control measure during the events of The Suicide Squad, but to Rick Sr., it was a cold-blooded act that must be avenged.

So Chris retreats into this alternate dimension, where he bluffs his way into posing as his alter ego. He manages to find his way to A.R.G.U.S. to have a conversation with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), with whom he’s on friendly, if awkward, terms. But when he walks into the office, he’s greeted by an unexpected familiar face: Rick Flag, Jr., now just a regular employee referred to as “the jarhead.”

Rick Flag Jr. reappears in Peacemaker Season 2, but as a dork. HBO Max

Chris is noticeably shaken by seeing Flag Jr., who’s hilariously boring in this dimension. He’s still working at A.R.G.U.S., but he’s not the big threat Chris once saw him as. He’s wearing a yellow button-down! Nevertheless, he’s still a ghost to Peacemaker, as well as a romantic rival, as he’s seeing this dimension’s Harcourt.

Chris’s reacquaintance with Harcourt is interrupted by a terror attack, but Flag Jr.’s reappearance makes it clear that his biggest problem in this dimension won’t be convincing everyone else that he belongs there — it’s convincing himself that he can get over what happened.

Peacemaker is streaming on HBO Max.