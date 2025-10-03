A Deep-Cut Superman Villain Is The Key To Peacemaker's Twistiest Episode Yet

Last week’s episode of Peacemaker Season 2 was so exciting, it was difficult to keep everything straight: we found out that the alternate universe Chris has been exploring all season is actually an evil white supremacist dystopia full of Nazis, that Rick Flag, Sr. was forging a shaky deal with Lex Luthor, and we watched as Chris’ true identity came to light. In all the hubbub, it’s easy to forget a big cameo was teased for the next episode.

That big cameo turned out to be not Superman or Mister Terrific or even Jimmy Olsen. Instead, it’s a character you probably forgot about, but he may be more important than we ever realized.

Sydney Happersen in Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 7. DC Studios

The other prisoner Luthor ropes in to help A.R.G.U.S. find Peacemaker’s portal is none other than Sydney Happersen, the mustachioed lackey who helped Lex Luthor control Ultraman throughout Superman and assisted in the portal opening that almost tore Metropolis down the middle. Clearly, he didn’t get away with saying he was “just following orders,” and he’s at least gained a little independence, since he asks what’s in it for him, even if he immediately backs down when Flag said Luthor told him he would just do it.

He does eventually pinpoint the portal for A.R.G.U.S., so it’s likely his technological know-how will come in handy in the future of the DC Universe. There’s real-world evidence for this as well: Happersen is played by Stephen Blackehart, James Gunn’s best friend, who has appeared in many of his previous films.

Sydney Happersen back in his heyday, working for Lex Luthor in Superman. DC Studios

With the Season 2 finale cloaked in mystery, this could provide a clue as to just how enmeshed Superman is with Peacemaker. We already know that Episode 8 will “tie directly into” the upcoming Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, so basically anyone from the movie could appear in that final episode. Well, according to James Gunn, it's anyone except Superman himself.

If this is the level of cameo James Gunn is planning in the future, then we may see crossovers on levels we haven’t ever seen before in superhero movies. Who knows, maybe Emilia Harcourt will pop up in Supergirl, or Eagly will somehow make an appearance in Lanterns. At this point, everything’s on the table.

Peacemaker Season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max.