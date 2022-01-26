Peacemaker Episode 5 release date, time, plot, trailer, and HBO Max schedule for John Cena’s DCEU show

Peacemaker pulls no punches as we dive in deeper to figure out what makes Christopher Smith (John Cena) tick. It’s a concept many fans never thought would happen. After all, Peacemaker betrayed the rest of the Suicide Squad on the big screen only to be left for dead. Do we even need this spinoff show?

Technically, no. But halfway through Season 1, it’s become quickly evident that Peacemaker’s got much more life in him. He and Eagly (his eagle bestie) are on a new world-saving adventure, and things are getting increasingly bonkers as each episode passes. Thankfully he’s got the Project: Butterfly gang to watch his back because it looks like the enemy they’re after is a formidable one, to say the least.

With the cards stacked against them, and the stakes mounting, the desire to know what’s coming in Episode 5 is nearing a fever pitch. Here is everything you need to know about Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 5, from its release date and time to its title and runtime.

When is the Peacemaker Episode 5 release date?

Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo. HBO Max

Peacemaker Episode 5 will premiere on Thursday, January 27. Unlike its first week where the series premiered its first three episodes, Peacemaker is now following its regular schedule of one new episode every Thursday.

Where can I watch Peacemaker Episode 5?

Peacemaker will debut new episodes exclusively on HBO Max. A subscription to HBO Max is required to watch the show.

When is the release time for Peacemaker Episode 5?

HBO Max usually releases its new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific. This is the case with Peacemaker as director James Gunn confirmed on Twitter a couple of weeks ago when the premiere would arrive on HBO Max. It’s safe to assume Episode 5 will also debut at 12:01 a.m. Pacific and 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

John Cena as Peacemaker. HBO Max

How many episodes are left in Peacemaker Season 1?

Peacemaker features eight episodes in its first season. Once Episode 5 premieres, there will only be three more episodes remaining in the show’s first season.

What is the Peacemaker Episode 5 title?

Peacemaker Episode 5 is titled “Monkey Dory.” Here is the full list of episode titles for the first season, as we know them. The title of Episode 8 has yet to be revealed:

Chapter 01 – “A Whole New Whirled”

Chapter 02 – “Best Friend, for Never”

Chapter 03 – “Better Goff Dead”

Chapter 04 – “The Choad Less Traveled”

Chapter 05 – “Monkey Dory”

Chapter 06 – “Murn After Reading”

Chapter 07 - “Stop Dragon My Heart Around”

Chapter 08 - ??

What is the runtime of Peacemaker Episode 5?

Peacemaker episodes range between 38 minutes and 46 minutes in length. It seems no episode in the first season is longer than an hour. We can confirm that Episode 5’s runtime is roughly 42:28, including the end credits. Here are the approximate runtimes for seven of Season 1’s eight episodes:

Episode 1 - 46:33

Episode 2 - 40:29

Episode 3 - 39:23

Episode 4 - 46:43

Episode 5 - 42:28

Episode 6 - 46:54

Episode 7 - 38:59

Episode 8 - ??

Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. HBO Max

What is the Peacemaker Episode 5 plot?

Some big revelations were dropped last week when Peacemaker learned his father was put in jail for the explosive butterfly murder Peacemaker committed back in Episode 1. Economos switched his fingerprints with Auggie’s to keep the cops off their trail. Unsurprisingly, Peacemaker’s dad is no stranger to being locked up. In fact, he’s a highly-revered white supremacist supervillain also known by the name White Dragon.

Some repressed memories came to the surface for Peacemaker regarding his childhood, and the abuse he experienced when he was a kid at the hands of his dad. When Adebayo posed the notion to Vigilante that Auggie should die, Peacemaker’s sociopathic sidekick broke into the jail and confronted the man and his cohorts which just made matters much worse for everyone.

Something tells us Episode 5 will explore the repercussions of these events while digging deeper into Peacemaker’s unresolved trauma and the unfolding butterfly mystery unfolding at the show’s center. Adebayo found a lead that could bring the team closer to defeating this alien threat. But there’s one big hiccup: It seems Murn, Project: Butterfly’s no-nonsense leader, has one of these alien parasites living up in his brain. What the what?! Something tells us things are about to get much more complicated — and way weirder.

Is there a Peacemaker Episode 5 trailer?

HBO Max released a new promo trailer, teasing Episode 5 of Peacemaker. Check it out below.