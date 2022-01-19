Peacemaker Episode 4 release date, time, plot, trailer, and HBO Max schedule for The Suicide Squad spinoff

Peacemaker dropped viewers directly into James Gunn’s vision of superhero craziness when HBO Max’s Suicide Squad spinoff premiered its first three episodes last week. Based on DC Comics’ buff, homicidal, super-patriot — and with Gunn steering the ship — the series continues the exploration of the traitorous Suicide Squad member, as he seeks freedom from prison and redemption for his past transgressions.

John Cena leads Peacemaker, and his performance here puts the actor’s comedy chops on full display. Keeping things entertaining is the support of the show’s ensemble cast which delivers the snappy dialogue Gunn is known for while giving audiences a rag-tag team worth rooting for. Could Project: Butterfly be humanity’s only hope for salvation? It seems so. With so much going on in the show, it’s not surprising that fans are champing at the bit to see what happens next in Episode 4.

Here is everything you need to know about Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 4, from its release date and time to its title and runtime.

Robert Patrick is Auggie Smith and John Cena as Chris Smith, Auggie's son, aka Peacemaker. HBO Max

When is the Peacemaker Episode 4 release date?

Peacemaker Episode 4 will premiere on Thursday, January 20. Unlike last week where the series premiered its first three episodes, Peacemaker is now following its regular schedule of one new episode every Thursday.

Where can I watch Peacemaker Episode 4?

Peacemaker will debut new episodes exclusively on HBO Max. A subscription to HBO Max is required to watch the show.

When is the release time for Peacemaker Episode 4?

HBO Max usually releases its new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, and this is the case with Peacemaker. Director James Gunn confirmed on Twitter last week that the show will premiere at 12:01 a.m. Pacific and 3:01 a.m. Eastern. It’s safe to assume this will apply to each new episode.

John Economos (Steve Agee), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and Peacemaker (John Cena) star in the HBO Max series. HBO Max

How many episodes are left in Peacemaker Season 1?

Peacemaker features eight episodes in its first season. Once Episode 4 premieres, there will only be four more episodes remaining in the season.

What is the Peacemaker Episode 4 title?

Peacemaker Episode 4 is titled “The Choad Less Traveled.” Here is the full list of episode titles for the first season, as we know them. The title of Episode 8 has yet to be revealed:

Chapter 01 – “A Whole New Whirled”

Chapter 02 – “Best Friend, for Never”

Chapter 03 – “Better Goff Dead”

Chapter 04 – “The Choad Less Traveled”

Chapter 05 – “Monkey Dory”

Chapter 06 – “Murn After Reading”

Chapter 07 - “Stop Dragon My Heart Around”

Chapter 08 - ??

What is the runtime of Peacemaker Episode 4?

Peacemaker episodes can be as short as 38 minutes or a little over 46 minutes long. As far as we can tell, no episode in season one is longer than an hour. We have it on good authority that Episode 4’s runtime is approximately 46:43, including the end credits. Here are the approximate runtimes for seven of Season 1’s eight episodes:

Episode 1 - 46:33

Episode 2 - 40:29

Episode 3 - 39:23

Episode 4 - 46:43

Episode 5 - 42:28

Episode 6 - 46:54

Episode 7 - 38:59

Episode 8 - ??

Nhut Le as Judomaster, throwing punches in Peacemaker. HBO Max

What is the Peacemaker Episode 4 plot?

Peacemaker is a continuation of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad movie and follows Peacemaker (John Cena) as he ventures out on another crazy adventure to save the world.

Episode 4 is expected to pick up where the third episode left off, as Peacemaker and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) are still trying to make sense out of their violent confrontation with Senator Goff, after Vigilante steps in for Peacemaker to murder the entire family. Turns out the Goffs were all “butterflies,” but what does that mean exactly?

It’s possible they’ll get the answers they’re looking for from the tiny, but lethal, Judomaster (Nhut Le). Something tells us, though, that John Economos (Steve Agee) may have bitten off more than he can chew by taking the Goffs’ green bodyguard prisoner all by himself.

Is there a Peacemaker Episode 4 trailer?

HBO Max released a new promo, teasing the big moments to come in Season 1, which may include some tidbits from Episode 4. Check it out below.