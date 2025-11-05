Guillermo del Toro’s movies have always made a splash, and the streaming era hasn’t changed that. Frankenstein is hitting Netflix soon, but it first enjoyed a theatrical release so audiences could enjoy Oscar Isaac’s frenzied performance and Alexandre Desplat’s soaring soundtrack on the big screen. And while Del Toro may not have a new movie coming out in 2026, you’ll still be able to catch his specific brand of fantasy and horror in theaters, as one of his most famous works is being re-released.

According to Deadline, Cineverse has acquired the rights to Pan’s Labyrinth, del Toro’s 2006 dark fantasy film, ahead of its 20th anniversary in November 2026. The distributor plans to re-release the film to theaters, including in new wide formats.

“Pan’s Labyrinth is a tale that speaks about today as much as it did 20 years ago,” del Toro said in an announcement video, “and is perhaps more needed now than ever. I will be very happy and very thankful for every time that you revisit that fable together with me in the near future.”

Pan’s Labyrinth featured creature work by longtime del Toro collaborator Doug Jones. Tequila Gang/Wb/Kobal/Shutterstock

Pan’s Labyrinth is the story of Ofelia, a young girl who gets caught up in a fantastical quest while living through the early days of Spain’s fascist dictatorship. The Spanish-language film put del Toro on the map, winning Oscars for art direction, cinematography, and makeup.

In the two decades since Pan’s Labyrinth was released, del Toro has directed a Hellboy movie, told an epic love story with The Shape of Water, and tried his hand at stop-motion animation with Pinocchio. But his dark fairytale continues to influence his work, and is well worth seeing on the big screen, whether it’s your first time or you’re revisiting an old favorite.

Pan’s Labyrinth will return to theaters in November 2026.