One Piece Fans Can Catch The Season 2 Premiere In Theaters

Netflix isn’t one to shy away from a big production. The streamer was one of the main drivers of real blockbuster TV, blurring the lines between prestige small-screen affairs and event spectacle. That it shells out so much dough for shows you can usually consume in one sitting — and from the comfort of your home — has long been part of its appeal. Now that the streaming bubble as we knew it has burst, however, Netflix has been getting cozy with more traditional (and financially concrete) release models. Its KPop Demon Hunters made a small fortune after just one weekend in theaters, while the Stranger Things finale earned around $20 million by premiering in 600 theaters.

Despite its reputation for being theater-averse, Netflix is slowly changing its tune where it suits. Stranger Things might have opened the door for a brand-new practice where the streamer’s biggest shows are concerned, and its live-action adaptation of One Piece will be the next property to test out this new strategy.

After nearly three years, One Piece is finally setting sail with Season 2, titled Into the Grand Line. One Piece was already one of Netflix’s most ambitious and expensive shows, but the second chapter of this series is set to push that boundary by trekking into the perilous “New World.” It’s the kind of adventure that deserves to be seen on a massive screen, and Netflix intends to honor that by releasing the season premiere in theaters.

When will One Piece Season 2 premiere in theaters?

One Piece Season 2 is getting the premiere it deserves. Netflix

The first two episodes of One Piece Season 2 will premiere in select theaters in the US, Canada, and Japan on March 10 — the same day that the show will be available to stream on Netflix. Screenings will take place at 6:00 p.m. local time in the US and Canada, and Netflix is partnering with a handful of familiar theater chains to launch One Piece’s new season.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the One Piece fan event go on sale this Thursday, February 26, at 8:00 a.m. PT, which is 11:00 a.m. ET. Netflix has retrofitted the One Piece page as a one-stop shop for fans looking for theaters and showtimes in their area.

What is One Piece Season 2 about?

Here’s the official synopsis for One Piece: Into the Grand Line:

In Season 2 of this live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga series, Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), Zoro (Mackenyu), Nami (Emily Rudd), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Sanji (Taz Skylar) travel to the Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. There, they’ll visit bizarre islands, recruit more allies, and battle formidable new foes as they search for the world’s greatest treasure.

One Piece Season 2 arrives on March 10 on Netflix.