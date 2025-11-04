Netflix’s forays into live-action animation, like Cowboy Bebop and Avatar: The Last Airbender, have met with varying degrees of success. But the stakes have never been higher than with One Piece, the streamer’s attempt to adapt the longest-running single-story anime in history. The anime recently aired Episode 1165, and it’s been amassing an increasingly large fan base since 1999, so the stakes for Netflix are high.

Season 1, at least, generally went over well, and now the upcoming Season 2 will make another small dent in the source material with a new batch of eight episodes. With new characters, new adventures, and even a new title around the corner, here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Season 2.

What is the One Piece Season 2 Release Date?

One Piece Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 10, 2026, a little over two and a half years since Season 1 arrived in August 2023. It returns with the intriguing title of One Piece: Into the Grand Line, a reference to the band of sea dotted with islands and pirates. Hopefully, the Netflix adaptation can either abridge the original anime or pick up the pace, because if it takes this long to cover 50 animated episodes, the live-action series should be up to date in about 57.5 years.

What is the One Piece Season 2 Release Time?

One Piece, like most other Netflix originals, premieres at midnight PT, which is 3:00 a.m. ET.

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji in One Piece Season 2. Netflix

Who is in The Cast of One Piece Season 2?

One Piece: Into the Grand Line brings together the original crew of the Going Merry from Season 1, including:

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Emily Rudd as Nami

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

But Season 2 also introduces some new faces, including:

Callum Kerr as Captain Smoker

Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9

Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday

Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine

Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday

Brendan Murray as Brogy

David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3

Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek

Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha

Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0

What is the Plot of One Piece Season 2?

One Piece has always been structured as a series of multi-episode arcs, and the casting information above gives us a good idea of what storylines will be featured in the episodes ahead. Season 1 covered the first 50 episodes of the anime, which saw the crew assemble and set out on their journey. Season 2 is expected to cover the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs, as Luffy’s crew enters a wider world of pirates. By the time all that’s finished, it will be caught up with Episode 91 of the series. After that, there will be a mere 1074 episodes left to go.

Is There a Trailer for One Piece Season 2?

Yup, and you can check out the trailer for One Piece Season 2 below.

Will There be a One Piece Season 3?

Yes! Season 3 was announced in August 2025, and we already have an idea of what’s coming. According to Variety, Tony Award-winning actor Cole Escola will join the cast as Bon Clay, “a theatrical assassin who turns combat into art.” Bon Clay is introduced in the 40-episode Alabasta Arc, which will hopefully take less than two years to make the jump to live action after Season 2 airs.

One Piece Season 2 premieres March 10, 2026 on Netflix.