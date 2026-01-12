Netflix’s One Piece adaptation has quite the road ahead of it. The anime series has more than 1000 episodes in the bank, but that hasn’t stopped the live-action series from slowly chipping away at the pirate saga. Season 1 introduced us to Monkey D. Luffy as he assembled a crew and set out to find the mythical One Piece, and the upcoming second season comes with a swanky new subtitle: One Piece: Into the Grand Line.

Now, the official teaser for Season 2 reveals exactly how much of the anime will be adapted. It also shows us some characters fans have been waiting to see: the Baroque Works assassins, a secret society of supervillains with all sorts of quirks and powers. Check it all out below.

This teaser shows off much of One Piece’s Alabasta arc, with the crew of the Going Merry being introduced to Princess Vivi (Charithra Chandran), traversing the snowy climes of Drum Island, and meeting the ship’s future doctor, Tony Tony Chopper. But the biggest cameos are the Baroque Works assassins, from Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova) to Mr. 9 (Daniel Lasker).

Many of the characters we see possess the powers of the Devil Fruit. Miss All Sunday can sprout parts of her body from any object, something we see when her arms emerge from her enemies and turn their weapons against them. We also see Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn) using her powers to change her body weight from featherlight to crushingly heavy.

Miss Valentine, Miss All Sunday, and Mr. 5 in One Piece Season 2. Netflix

“You will never find the One Piece,” Miss Goldenweek (Sophia-Anne Caruso) threatens. We see her with her paint palette, a key part of her power set. Miss Goldenweek hasn’t consumed a Devil Fruit, but uses her artistic prowess to create images so compelling that they’re literally hypnotizing. And that’s not even getting into the man who can control candle wax or the guy whose body parts (and fluids) are explosive. If your favorite part of One Piece Season 1 was all the detailed Devil Fruit lore, then you’re in for a ride in Season 2.

One Piece Season 2 premieres March 10 on Netflix.