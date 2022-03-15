Obi-Wan Kenobi Easter egg reveals a Star Wars cameo no one saw coming

Temuera Morrison might be the luckiest guy in Star Wars history. What started as a small role in arguably the worst Star Wars movie ever made cemented him as the face of countless clones scattered across space and time in the galaxy far away.

This all came to fruition when Morrison got to play Boba Fett in The Mandalorian and his own Star Wars spinoff show, but it seems like that may just be the beginning of the Temuera renaissance. (Temuerenaissance?) A surprising image in the trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi could reveal a Star Wars cameo that literally no one saw coming. Warning! Possible spoilers ahead for Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and Temuera Morrison

Boba Fett is still just a young man during Kenobi, which takes place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. But there are plenty of other rapidly-aged clones who could show up. What’s more, the trailer seems to heavily hint at the appearance of at least one clone.

One-shot in the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer shows a beaten-up old Clone Trooper outfit, but only from the waist down. Even more revealing, however, is one image of the Grand Inquisitor staring down what appears to be a helpless victim. Or is it?

So it seems pretty likely that Temuera Morrison will appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but who will he play? And what’s with those weird metal patches on the back of his head? Let’s take a closer look.

Rex? Cody? Gregor? Echo?

There’s no shortage of clones in Star Wars with Morrison’s face, but only a few are up to anything interesting in a post-Order 66 world. That’s because while most clones were decommissioned shortly after the Clone Wars, a small group that managed to remove or disable their brain chips managed to disobey Palpatine’s orders and make a new life for themselves.

In Star Wars Rebels, we caught up with a few of those clones, including fan-favorite Rex and Gregor (who sadly perishes in the animated show). There’s also Cody, who tried and failed to murder Obi-Wan Kenobi during Order 66. Any of these clones could show up in Kenobi, but there’s one option that I think makes even more sense.

In The Clone Wars’ final season, the clone army mounts a rescue mission to save their fellow soldier, Echo, who’s been captured by the enemy. Turns out, they experimented on his brain in order to predict what the other clones would do in battle. Even after Rex is saved, he’s scarred by the experience and ultimately joins the Bad Batch (a group of irregular clones who carry out special missions for the Republic).

Echo in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Lucasfilm

Is that you, Echo? Lucasfilm

In the cartoon, Echo’s head is covered in these cybernetic ports, which even cover his ears. But it’s possible that Obi-Wan Kenobi could give the character a slight redesign, dropping him down to just the two on the back of his head.

This wouldn’t be the first time the live-action shows changed a character design either. Everyone from Ahsoka to Cad Bane looks a bit different in live-action. Even the Grand Inquisitor got a redesign.

Then again, there’s no guarantee this is Echo. As we said, there are plenty of other clones to choose from, and those metal things could be the result of removing someone’s Order 66 chip. Or maybe it’s not Temuera Morrison at all. Actually, scratch that last bit, it’s definitely Tem. We’d recognize that bald head anywhere.