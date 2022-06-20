Obi-Wan Kenobi has always been a limited resource. Even back when it was developed as a solo movie, it wasn’t meant to be a franchise-starter, just a one-off movie to fill in the gaps between the prequels and original trilogy.

But then, everything changed with the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. The adventure of the Jedi Master with a precocious young Leia Organa was billed as a “limited series” and “six-part television event.” Then, it captured fans’ hearts and broke Disney’s streaming records. So could there possibly be an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, and, more importantly, should there be a Season 2? Let’s dive in.

What happened — Longtime Star Wars leaker MakingStarWars has teased a possible Season 2, reporting that preliminary streaming numbers were reassuring enough to at least open the possibility. At the same time, they also claimed that Obi-Wan Kenobi had been changed to keep Reva alive so she could appear in Season 2. So if the Third Sister survives the Season 1 finale, that may be a sign that Obi-Wan’s journey isn’t finished quite yet.

Should there be an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2?

How many planet-hopping adventures are too much? Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi was advertised as a limited series. That may seem like an arbitrary title, but it actually affects many elements of the shows’ legacy — including its eligibility for awards. To be fair, renewing a limited series for a second season isn’t unheard of. HBO’s Big Little Lies was billed as a miniseries but secured a renewal for a Season 2, so there is precedent outside the walls of Disney.

But the more pressing issue is one of story. Theoretically, there’s a limit to how many shenanigans Obi-Wan can get caught up in before it compromises his character in A New Hope. A second season would push him even further into the fray, making it seem like he knows much more than he lets on when he properly meets Luke.

Reva poses a continuity issue for Star Wars’ future. Lucasfilm

Then, there’s the issue of Reva. Moses Ingram plays an incredibly interesting character and villain, but from the beginning of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seemed her fate was sealed. Since we’ve never seen her in any other Star Wars story, the character was seemingly created with a clear expiration date. According to this leak, however, it looks like she’s here for the long haul — or at least for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2.

On the other hand, Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 means promises more Ewan McGregor, more Hayden Christensen, and more insight into just life during the early days of the Empire. If it means you have to ignore some continuity errors when you rewatch the original trilogy that may just be a price fans are willing to pay.