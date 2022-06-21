Obi-Wan Kenobi finale prediction: A mind-blowing Rebels cameo could change Star Wars history

Obi-Wan Kenobi was thought to be the most isolated Star Wars series so far. Much like Obi-Wan himself, the show was set to be secluded. Where we left him in Revenge of the Sith was about where we see him A New Hope, so any adventures in Obi-Wan would have to be a journey from status quo to status quo.

What we got was a little unexpected, however. Thrust into a rescue mission that leaves him face to face with the Inquisitors, it’s hard to imagine Obi-Wan going back to his quiet life when this is all done, even though we know he does. However, there may still be one more surprise Obi-Wan Kenobi has up its sleeve that could justify the entire plot.

Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced us to the Path, an underground smuggling ring for Force-sensitive people escaping the Inquisitors. Though there’s no explicit Rebellion as seen in Rebels and the original trilogy just yet, the Path is definitely the first step to what will eventually overthrow the Empire.

Tala showing Kenobi “The Path” could be his first step to rebellion. Lucasfilm

If the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi continues to show us these early glimpses of the Rebellion, it could establish new narratives surrounding the Galactic Civil War. Maybe we’ll get a glimpse of characters from Rebels, like Hera Syndulla and Kanan Jarrus. It could also do some work to lead into the upcoming series Ahsoka, establishing people and plots who will be relevant decades down the line. Right now, Obi-Wan is doing a lot to help the Path, and the doubter he was at the start of the series has become a believer in change. He needs to pass the baton so he can retreat back into his cave while knowing the resistance is in good hands.

Could Obi-Wan set up his old friend Ahsoka’s spinoff series? Lucasfilm

This is all assuming that Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn’t receive a Season 2. If it does, then it likely won’t release until after Ahsoka, which is filming now. The Season 1 finale could still foreshadow Ahsoka, but it would be less exciting if Obi-Wan himself comes back.

One of the biggest theories surrounding a possible Season 2 is an appearance by Satine Kryze, Duchess of Mandalore and Obi-Wan’s possible love interest. Could a call from her coax him out of hiding and into the world of the Mandalorians? Obi-Wan was introduced as a hermit, but by carefully crafting his story he could slot perfectly into the Star Wars TV universe, and the larger Star Wars narrative. We don’t know what Obi-Wan got up to in the past, but his many years in a cave left him with plenty of time for adventures.