Obi-Wan Kenobi is just the beginning for Darth Vader's return, interview hints

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a Star Wars TV oddity. It’s somehow both a sequel to the prequels, and a prequel to the original trilogy, and it exists alongside the other Star Wars Disney+ series even though they all take place more than a decade in the future. Furthermore, because it’s centered around one of the key characters in Star Wars, there’s also the animated canon to be reckoned with.

But could one of the most anticipated aspects of this series spell similar spinoffs in the future? Here’s what you need to know.

In an interview with Total Film, Ewan McGregor describes what it’s like working with Hayden Christensen again as the latter revises his role as Darth Vader. Because Obi-Wan Kenobi abandoned Anakin on Mustafar at the end of Revenge of the Sith, McGregor has never had to face Darth Vader in person. “It was like I was six again. I’d never acted into Vader’s helmet,” McGregor said. “I’d never looked him in the eye.”

The last time Obi-Wan saw his former apprentice, he wasn’t yet the Darth Vader we see in the original trilogy. Lucasfilm

By the way McGregor speaks, it’s clear this isn’t just a cameo appearance: Vader is definitely a major part of this series, and the dynamic between the two will constitute a lot of the show’s tension.

But could there possibly be more Vader in store? Outside of Obi-Wan Kenobi most of the upcoming Star Wars series are set after Vader dies, but there are still possibilities. First there’s Andor, a Rogue One prequel, which would be the perfect opportunity to flesh out Vader’s character and provide more insight into his transformation from Anakin to Vader.

Our first look at Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Lucasfilm

And there’s always the World Between Worlds, the little-known time travel loophole shown in Rebels. Through this otherworldly realm, a character like Ahsoka could access Vader in the past during her upcoming sequel, although messing with the timeline isn’t really possible.

Whatever happens, there’s lots more Vader that can be brought into the Disney+ canon. His screen time has been limited, but his character is all over the lesser known parts of Star Wars lore, especially in the popular Darth Vader comics that brought a whole new level of depth to one of the most iconic villains in sci-fi history. Star Wars TV could change how we view this major power player.