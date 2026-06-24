Do We Already Know What The Next DC Movie Is?

James Gunn may be great at a lot of things like crafting relatable blockbusters, spearheading superhero franchises, and spiking up his hair, but he’s not the best at keeping secrets. In interviews or in the replies on Threads, the DC Studios co-CEO is constantly letting little tidbits go about what’s in store for the future of the DC Universe.

Thankfully, his habit of posting cryptic images and leaving clues about the future means fans get a glimpse of long-term plans. Before Supergirl has even premiered, Gunn is looking forward and teasing the next DC movie — and it could be one the fandom has long waited for.

James Gunn may already be teasing a new DC project scheduled for after Man of Tomorrow. David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Supergirl executive producer Lars P. Winther revealed some crucial information about the DC universe’s future. Work is already underway on Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel that will pit Clark Kent and Lex Luthor against each other once again, but according to him, the plans are going even further — and will involve Supergirl. “So we have Man of Tomorrow, and we already know what the next movie’s going to be after that, and she’s a big part of that.”

So what could this mysterious next movie be? That question leads us back to James Gunn, who recently posted an image of Wonder Woman and Supergirl on his Instagram story. Could the much-anticipated Wonder Woman movie be next? All the evidence seems to align — the upcoming Wonder Woman feature will be written by Ana Nogueira, who penned Supergirl, so having the two join forces would make perfect sense.

Writer Ana Nogueira penned both Supergirl and the upcoming Wonder Woman project, so a crossover would make perfect sense. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

If the still-untitled Wonder Woman movie is truly next on the docket, it’s still a while out. Man of Tomorrow is scheduled to release in theaters on July 9, 2027, so it’s likely whatever is next won’t premiere until 2028. That said, that does leave plenty of time to cast Wonder Woman, one of the biggest roles in the new DC universe, if it hasn’t been cast already.

But if James Gunn is looking this far forward, it’s possible we’ll see a tease of this new chapter at the end of Man of Tomorrow, just as Supergirl was teased at the end of Superman. In the world of blockbuster filmmaking, things move slowly but plans are made years in advance — who knows, maybe James Gunn is hiding even more clues about this upcoming movie in plain sight.

Supergirl premieres in theaters on June 26.