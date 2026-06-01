We Finally Got Our First Look At Man of Tomorrow

Superhero fatigue is something that every big franchise will eventually have to contend with, but that threat has not yet reached the shores of the new DC Universe. It’s not only because the new superhero saga is still in its infancy, with only one major film and a few shows to make up its continuity. James Gunn and Peter Safran are also giving the fans what they’ve wanted to see in a DC picture for a long time — and at a clip that would even make Marvel Studios blush.

Last year, the DCU began with a bang with Superman; his saga continues (in a way) with this year’s Supergirl, the first of three DC projects slated to premiere in 2026. Then, in 2027, Gunn delivers a truer sequel to Superman with Man of Tomorrow. With the new Green Lantern, John Stewart, scheduled to appear, and rumors of a Wonder Woman cameo, the upcoming film could lay the foundation for a super-team that fans are desperate to see done right in live-action: the Justice League. Gunn is staying mum on the future of that group in the DCU — but with production for Man of Tomorrow finally underway in Atlanta, the director has given us our first look at another exciting aspect of the film.

Our first look at Man of Tomorrow is Lex Luthor’s “fit check” in his warsuit. DC Studios/James Gunn

Gunn’s Man of Steel (David Corenswet) faced a classic threat in Superman, going head-to-head with his most infamous villain, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Man of Tomorrow will flip that script in a major way: with a new threat rising in Brainiac (Lars Eidinger), Superman will be forced to team up with Lex to save the world. And though the only thing “super” about Lex is his intellect, he’s leveling the playing field with an armored green suit.

The warsuit might be one of Lex’s most iconic costumes. First introduced 43 years ago in Action Comics #544, it frequently comes out when Lex plans to battle Superman. We’ll likely see a bit of that in Man of Tomorrow — Lex will surely want a rematch after Kal-El destroyed the empire he spent years building. Responding to some questions on Threads, Gunn confirmed that Lex’s suit is “100% practical” and “unbelievably mobile.” That means we might actually see Hoult throw some punches in it — not only against Superman, but also when he eventually faces off against Brainiac’s forces. Oddly enough, we’ve sort of known that Lex would be rocking the warsuit for quite some time. Early teaser art for Man of Tomorrow teased Lex in the warsuit, and toys released for Superman in 2025 had Lex in this iconic green suit, despite the fact he didn’t wear it in the first movie.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Man of Tomorrow, but this brief glimpse at the film is more than enough to keep the excitement high for it.

Man of Tomorrow flies into theaters on July 9, 2027.