The New Star Wars Special Fixes Mandalorian and Grogu's Biggest Flaw

Lego and Star Wars have a very symbiotic relationship. Lego releases massive collector’s sets, including, as of just this month, a four-and-a-half-foot-long Executor Super Star Destroyer. Meanwhile, Star Wars uses the Lego format to show a lighter side of its franchise, depicting Padmé’s decoy as a bearded man in a dress or Obi-Wan using a stepladder to reach his famous “high ground.” In recent years, these have moved from video games to Disney+, but they’re still just as fun.

The latest Lego Star Wars special, LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian, premieres on the streamer on September 2. The special recreates moments from all three seasons of the show in LEGO animation, and while it may only be less than an hour long, it still manages to do what The Mandalorian and Grogu couldn’t do. Check out the trailer for the special below:

With the framing device of Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) telling everyone about Grogu’s adventures with Din Djarin, we see all kinds of scenes from The Mandalorian’s past, including cameos from Kuiil, IG-11, The Client (aka Werner Herzog), Moff Gideon, and Ahsoka Tano. But there are also some bigger appearances as well, including a split-second shot of Boba Fett and a final gag of Luke Skywalker getting upset that Mando and Bo-Katan Kryze don’t realize who he is.

It’s a funny bit, but it actually highlights a problem in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian and Grogu stumbled into theaters earlier this year, and the box office failure was obvious. Notably, it didn’t contain any legacy characters. It had Sigourney Weaver for a bit, and we saw Pedro Pascal unmasked for a moment, but that was about all the star power we saw. How is it that Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian was able to show Boba and Luke, but The Mandalorian and Grogu wasn’t able to?

How busy was Luke Skywalker that he couldn’t stop by his old friend Grogu in The Mandalorian and Grogu? Lucasfilm

Sure, you could chalk it up to the animated medium, meaning expensive actors won’t need to come back to appear on screen, but this isn’t the first time that this has happened in a Star Wars show. The Book of Boba Fett, the one-season wonder that spun off of The Mandalorian in 2021, inexplicably contained more screen time for Luke than The Mandalorian did.

For better or for worse, legacy characters are a major part of why we watch Star Wars, and without those, it can be difficult to stay invested, as The Mandalorian and Grogu proved. With the next movie, Star Wars: Starfighter, looking equally as standalone, it might be time for Star Wars’ most serious ventures to take a page from the silliest part of the franchise.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on September 2.