A few years ago, Netflix bet big on The Sandman, a series based on Neil Gaiman’s comics of the same name. It boasted a high-profile cast and lofty story, and even produced a spinoff, all of which gave it the potential to be Netflix’s next big franchise. But ahead of Season 2, abhorrent accusations of sexual abuse by Gaiman threw all of his work into question.

A Coraline musical adaptation was scrapped, Good Omens’ final season was truncated to a feature-length special (that may not even be released), and Sandman showrunner Allan Heinberg announced that Season 2 will be the show’s last. Heinberg’s announcement made it seem like this had always been the plan, but the timing was suspect, to say the least. Now we know when we can expect this final season — and how its unusual release schedule will work. Check out the official Sandman Season 2 trailer below.

The Sandman Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in two parts, a fairly common approach for high-profile releases like Bridgerton or Stranger Things. There’s usually a month-long wait between volumes, which lets fans catch up while anticipation builds.

But The Sandman Season 2 will premiere with Volume 1 on July 3 and Volume 2 on July 24, leaving just three weeks in between chapters. Netflix has been experimenting with its release strategies as the “binge model” becomes less popular, and it will even be trying a three-volume release for Stranger Things Season 5. Still, it feels a bit like Netflix can’t decide whether it wants to promote The Sandman or bury it.

Tom Sturridge as Dream in The Sandman Season 2. Netflix

It’s unfortunate that this is the last we’ll see of Dream, but this trailer does make it seem like the series will have a satisfying ending. Hopefully, The Sandman will be remembered as a strong attempt at a franchise, not just a series cut down in its prime by a real-world controversy. But even Dream needs to wake up eventually.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 premieres July 3 on Netflix.