One of Netflix’s greatest strengths is its ability to platform international series that are already hits in their own country and turn them into global sensations. Take, for example, Old Enough!, the adorable hidden-camera show that follows toddlers as they run errands all by themselves. The series has long been a hit in Japan, but captured the hearts of international audiences when it was added to Netflix.

Perhaps the biggest Netflix international success story is One Piece, the massively popular (and just massive) anime series that’s released over 1,100 episodes during the last 27 years. Netflix’s live-action remake has introduced a whole new group of fans to Monkey D. Luffy’s pirate adventures, and now it's making the anime itself a bit less daunting with a streamlined, stylized remake.

Back in 2023, Netflix announced The One Piece, an anime remake in collaboration with Wit Studio, the animation studio behind the first three seasons of Attack on Titan. But aside from a few character sketches, we’ve heard precious little about the project ever since. That’s now changed, as Netflix has released a first-look image and revealed when fans can expect the series: February 2027, less than a year away.

Our first look at Netflix’s The One Piece remake. Netflix

Netflix’s statement says the image “captures a moment in Windmill Village, where the story’s protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, spent his childhood. The scene shows Luffy enjoying a lively time at the village bar, PARTYS BAR, alongside the visiting Red-Hair Pirates captain Shanks and first mate Benn Beckman, and the bar’s owner, Makino.” The aesthetic of this version looks completely different, with a more watercolor-influenced style and different character designs.

We also learned a little about the format of this new version of One Piece. The anime’s first season will only contain seven episodes, which may be disappointing for fans who have waited years to see it. But there’s a silver lining — the seven episodes will have a combined runtime of 300 minutes, the equivalent of about 15 episodes of the original anime once you remove credits, intros, and recaps.

Netflix has already remade One Piece as a live-action series. Netflix

One Piece gained fans after the live-action series debuted, but starting the anime can be daunting. The pacing can be glacial, especially at the beginning, and the high episode count can make it feel like you’re not even making a dent. This remake will condense the first 50 chapters of the original anime into seven episodes, making it a much better starting point. Fans can get in on the ground floor and not have to worry about catching up on literal decades of backstory.

So whether you’re a longtime fan excited for yet another fresh look at this timeless saga, or a new fan looking for an easier way to access the live-action’s source material, start the countdown for February. Then, it’s time to set sail.

The One Piece premieres on Netflix in February 2027.