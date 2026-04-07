Netflix Is Going All In On Its One Piece Universe

It’s not easy maintaining a foothold in the swift-moving stream that is the zeitgeist, particularly for a show that drops all of its episodes in one go. For Netflix, the streamer that dominates only by pouring a steady supply of capital-C Content into that aforementioned stream, relevance isn’t necessarily a problem — but it’s not easy coming up with something that truly sticks.

Take the latest season of its live-action One Piece remake. An adaptation of one of the most prolific manga ever made, with over 1,100 chapters, it’s as close to an unlimited well as one could get. But it’s also one of Netflix’s most expensive offerings, meaning that each new season takes some time to get off the ground. There was a two-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2 — and though Season 3 will close that gap significantly by premiering in 2027, Netflix is far from done building out its One Piece universe. Here’s everything that Straw Hat fans will have to look forward to streaming on Netflix.

LEGO™ One Piece

One Piece has come to life on the page, in animation, and live-action — but there’s another medium the Straw Hats have yet to conquer. LEGO One Piece reimagines the adventures of Luffy and his crew in 3D-animated “brick form,” condensing the events of One Piece’s first two seasons into a two-part special event. “Usopp, the Straw Hats’ most reliably unreliable narrator, regales the newest and cutest recruit, the reindeer-boy hybrid Tony Tony Chopper, with the group’s epic exploits across the East Blue and into the legendary Grand Line,” the official synopsis reads. It’s an unorthodox spinoff of the live-action series, but a perfect entry point for younger audiences who might not be ready for the violent action on display in One Piece.

LEGO™ One Piece premieres September 29, 2026, on Netflix.

One Piece Season 3 — aka The Battle of Alabasta

Princess Vivi is fighting to save her kingdom in One Piece Season 3. Netflix

A new chapter of the live-action One Piece saga is fast approaching. Where Season 2 brought the Straw Hats into the Grand Line, a dangerous strip of ocean that runs parallel to the equator, Season 3 — subtitled The Battle of Alabasta — will drop them smack-dab in the middle of civil conflict. The Straw Hat Crew now sails to the titular desert kingdom to help one of their newest members, Princess Nefertari Vivi (Charithra Chandran), rescue her nation from the brink. The ruthless Sir Crocodile, aka Mr. 0 (Joe Manganiello), is closer than ever to conquering Alabasta; his crime syndicate, known as Baroque Works, has spent years quietly sowing discord with a violent rebellion. With the kingdom ready to blow, our heroes embark on a race against time to save the day.

One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta premieres on Netflix in 2027.

THE ONE PIECE

Watching Netflix’s live-action One Piece is all well and good, but for those who want to tune in to a more classic adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s work, there’s always the anime. Of course, with over 1,155 episodes, that can be daunting for new fans. Plus there’s the matter of the “filler episodes,” which feature countless storylines that aren’t exactly canon to the manga. It makes the idea of starting from the beginning feel like a total time sink — fortunately, fans new and old will soon have more options to choose from. Netflix is partnering with WIT Studio (the team behind Spy x Family and the first three seasons of Attack on Titan), alongside Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation Co., to re-adapt Oda’s manga. THE ONE PIECE “will provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience,” the synopsis reads, “utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy’s adventures through the beloved East Blue Saga.” Fans looking for a more straightforward animated adaptation of One Piece won’t have to wait much longer for it, either.

THE ONE PIECE premieres on Netflix in 2027.