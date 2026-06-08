The animated spinoff is a classic TV experience. In the 1970s, you could eat your cereal while watching The New Adventures of Gilligan, a spinoff of Gilligan’s Island. In the ‘80s, Beetlejuice began as a movie, but found a second life as a cartoon. Men in Black had animated adventures on Kids’ WB in the ‘90s, and in the 2000s, the Star Wars animated spinoff series Star Wars: The Clone Wars was so successful that it sparked several of its own spinoffs, including the live-action series Ahsoka.

But 40 years ago, one animated spinoff took the often-lazy cash-in medium to new heights, when The Real Ghostbusters added a monster-of-the-week element to the classic 1984 movie Ghostbusters. It turned out to be a fan favorite, and all these years later, Netflix is reviving the formula as part of a new wave of spinoff series.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman revealed the Ghostbusters: Night Shift title and logo during Ghostbusters Day celebrations in New York. Emily Cotler/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

According to Deadline, Netflix has revealed the official title and logo for its new animated show, Ghostbusters: Night Shift, which is set to premiere in 2027. This is actually the latest of several animated Ghostbusters adventures, like Extreme Ghostbusters, which ran for a single season in 1997. That was set after the events of the previous show, and followed Egon Spengler as he mentored a new generation of Ghostbusters.

Night Shift has been in the works for a while, having been announced all the way back in 2022, and described by Variety as “tonally in line with the recent Ghostbusters films.” It’s one of three animated Ghostbusters projects in development for Netflix, including an animated film and a sequel series called Ghostbusters: Ecto Force set in 2050.

The Night Shift logo evokes the coloring of old comics. Netflix

Netflix has long used animation to fill in the gaps between its live-action series, like The Witcher and Altered Carbon. But the most prominent animated Netflix spinoff is almost certainly Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85, which, fittingly enough, garnered comparisons to The Real Ghostbusters with its episodic approach and 1980s vibes. And if copying Ghostbusters can work for Stranger Things, why can’t it work for, well, Ghostbusters?

Ghostbusters: Night Shift premieres on Netflix in 2027.