Mythic Quest Season 2 title revealed as release date nears

Mythic Quest Season 2 was confirmed before the pilot ever aired. Back in January, Apple renewed the sitcom from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and co-creator Rob McElhenney, but we haven't heard much about the planned second season. Until now.

In the latest issue of Production Weekly, a trade magazine that lists in-development shows and movies, we learn what may be the official title of Mythic Quest Season 2. Goodbye "Raven's Banquet." Hello "Titan's Rift."

What does the Mythic Quest Season 2 title reveal? It's difficult to say. While Mythic Quest is the name of both the show and the fictional online video game at its center, "Raven's Banquet" was the title of a major expansion to that game released during the show's first season. In that sense, it seems safe to assume that "Titan's Rift" will be a similar expansion that occupies much of the characters' time in Season 2.

The word "rift" also brings its own implications. The geological definition of "rift" would suggest a significant change to the game's map, which is often a big deal in real video games. Of course, there's also the Oculus Rift, and if we follow that meaning then perhaps Mythic Quest Season 2 will focus on the effort to bring the game into virtual reality.

Either way, it seems like big changes are coming when the show finally returns. Speaking of which...

When is the Mythic Quest Season 2 release date?

'Mythic Quest' released a special quarantine episode in May 22, 2020. Apple

Considering that this is the first time we've even seen a hint that production is starting, it's way too soon to say for sure. Normally, we'd estimate that it takes about a year to write, film, and edit a show like Mythic Quest. But these are not normal times.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic adds cost and time to any production, even one with a smaller cast like this one. Much of Mythic Quest Season 1 took place in a single office with about a dozen actors, but there were also several scenes set at massive video game conferences and events. The cast and crew also showed they could adapt with a special "Quarantine" episode, but it's unclear whether a full Mythic Quest Season 2 will adopt some of those tricks or revert to standard sitcom style.

Long story short: At the very soonest, we'd expect to see Mythic Quest Season 2 released in fall 2021, but that may be optimistic.

Then again, on the bright side, Rob McElhenney was back on set this week. So that's something, right?

From his Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 18. Rob McElhenney