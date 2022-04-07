Moon Knight toy leak reveals new details about a major Marvel cameo

Moon Knight’s original enemy could return in his live-action debut. In 1975, Marc Spector first appeared as a silver-clad assassin in the Marvel comic Werewolf by Night. 47 years later, the bluntly named lycanthrope is about to return the favor.

At least, that’s what we think is happening. Multiple reports and Easter eggs have hinted that Werewolf by Night will appear in Moon Knight. Now a new leaked batch of Funko Pop toys is moving those rumors in an exciting new direction.

Warning! Possible spoilers ahead for Moon Knight.

Moon Knight leaks reveal Werewolf by Night

Werewolf by Night vs. Moon Knight. Marvel

According to Instagram account Scrooge Mc Duck, which seems to have a penchant for leaking future Funko Pops, Marvel is set to release a batch of Moon Knight vinyl figurines. That in itself isn’t surprising, but what is a surprise is that included among the figures is none other than Werewolf by Night.

Not only that, but it’s apparently a “TV moment” Funko that shows Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night facing off in battle. In other words, if this leak is accurate (and to be honest, that’s a big if) it means the two characters will fight just like they did back in 1975.

It’s also worth noting that a second post from the same Instagram account claims we’ll also get Funko Pops depicting Midnight Man, Khonshu, and a jumbo-sized 10-inch tall Moon Knight.

Why Werewolf by Night matters to Marvel

Werewolf by Night is getting his own Disney+ special later this year. Marvel

Not only is Werewolf by Night a key adversary for Moon Knight, but he may figure into larger plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel is gearing up for a Halloween special, and while we don’t know much about this planned Disney+ program, there’s reason to believe it could focus on the comic book werewolf. According to a report from The Wrap, Gael García Bernal is set to star in the Halloween special as Werewolf by Night.

But before that happens, it looks like we could get our MCU introduction to Werewolf by Night very soon. If these leaks are correct, Moon Knight’s adventure is about to get a lot more hairy.