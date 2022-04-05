Moon Knight Episode 2 release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer for the Disney+ series

There’s a bad moon on the rise for our superhero vigilante in the new Marvel Studios miniseries Moon Knight, now streaming on Disney+.

Last week’s premiere, “The Goldfish Problem,” saw mild-mannered museum gift shop lackey Alan Grant (Oscar Isaac) slowly lose his grip on reality as the booming voice of the Egyptian lunar god Khonshu directed him towards his destiny. Thanks to frequent blackouts delivering him to strange destinations, Grant is now being hunted by cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) for a precious golden scarab that’s somehow in his possession.

This first episode was a refreshing change of scenery and style under the solid directorial efforts of Mohamed Diab (Cairo 6,7,8). Swapping out New York City for the double-decker busses and British flair of London brings a much-needed makeover to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Moon Knight is an intriguing blend of comedy, action, horror, and mystery topped with a seriously weird vibe.

Now that the show’s foundation has settled, let’s shine some light on all the details for this week’s new Moon Knight episode.

What is the Moon Knight Episode 2 release date?

Moon Knight Episode 2 will stream exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

What is the Moon Knight Episode 2 release time?

Disney+ unveils new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

How many episodes of Moon Knight are left?

Five. Disney+’s superhero series consists of six weekly episodes clocking in at around 40 to 50 minutes each. The first episode aired on March 30, and the final episode should air on May 4.

Who stars in Moon Knight Season 1?

Oscar Isaac (Dune, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the disoriented gift shop clerk Alan Grant and ex-mercenary/CIA operative Marc Spector, two fractured personalities that become the vengeful caped avatar of the Egyptian Moon God, Khonshu.

Ethan Hawke (Gattaca, Training Day) co-stars as cult leader Dr. Arthur Harrow, follower of the Egyptian god Ammit and Moon Knight’s nemesis. Filling out the rest of the main cast are May Calamawy as archaeologist Layla El-Faouly, Lucy Thackeray as Donna, and the late Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart. Academy Award winning actor F. Murray Abraham provides the commanding voice of the Egyptian god Khonshu.

Is there a Moon Knight Episode 2 trailer?

There’s no specific teaser for the second episode, but Marvel recently revealed a new TV preview which offers more glimpses of Moon Knight, Marc’s bewildered girlfriend, and the messianic figure of Dr. Arthur Harrow.

What is the Moon Knight Episode 2 plot?

In the first episode’s climax, bumbling Alan Grant allowed ex-mercenary Marc Spector to take the reins of his mind and body as a monstrous jackal attacked him. Episode 2 should pick up in the aftermath of the jackal attack while our confused hero starts to understand the root of his dissociative identity disorder. More of Grant/Spector’s newfound powers and abilities are bound to be unraveled in this sophomore outing, as viewers become adjusted to the complex relationship between his alter egos and the Egyptian deity they’re bound to.

We’ll also see Marc’s girlfriend Layla, begin to learn how he originally became possessed by Khonshu, and discover more about the Ammit-worshiping fanatic Arthur Harrow.

Will there be a Moon Knight Season 2?

Marvel Studios’ chief Kevin Feige has only confirmed one season. But so far the miniseries has generally been a critical success, so it’s possible we’ll see a second season.