Video game adaptations are undergoing an interesting rift right now. In the realm of television, we’re seeing the rise of high-budget, prestige-y adaptations like The Last of Us and Fallout, trying to replicate the hard-hitting emotion and complex ideologies depicted in their source games. In movies, on the other hand, we’re seeing the exact opposite. Movies like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Sonic the Hedgehog took classic video game characters and transformed them into crowd-pleasing broad comedies with all-star casts.

Now, one of the most successful movies of this new trend is becoming a series, meaning we could be seeing a watershed moment in video game movie history.

The first poster for the sequel to The Minecraft Movie. Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures recently announced that a sequel to The Minecraft Movie is in the works, set for a July 2027 release date. The movie, based on the hugely popular sandbox game, starred Jack Black as Steve and co-starred Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge. It became a huge hit for audiences, not just because of the familiar source material but also for an internet trend of rambunctious reactions during certain key lines, especially the “chicken jockey” scene.

This surprise moment of fan interaction sparked a wave of “Block Party Edition” screenings, a special event where fans were encouraged to “meme along” with the dialogue. All this attention led to a massive box-office showing, with the final numbers coming just short of $1 billion, making it the most successful live-action video game movie ever (sorry, Borderlands). The only more successful video game movie is its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The “chicken jockey” scene sparked a fervor among fans. Warner Bros. Pictures

The upcoming sequel will premiere on July 23, 2027, the same day as the recently announced Simpsons movie sequel, making it a veritable Barbenheimer of irreverent movie franchises. While we don’t know much about where Minecraft could go next, we can definitely expect it to double down on the most successful parts of the first movie: strange creatures, memorable moments, and, perhaps the movie’s greatest strength, Jack Black.

