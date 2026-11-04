The VisionQuest Finale Seems To Open The Door To Young Avengers — But Will It Happen?

Spoilers ahead for the VisionQuest Series finale, “Forever.”

Among the many mysteries lurking in the margins of VisionQuest, there was one particularly burning question: when would Thomas Shepherd, aka Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica), finally reunite with his brother Billy Kaplan (Joe Locke)? Though the twins were little more than constructs of their mother Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) magic when we met them in WandaVision, Agatha All Along revealed that their souls had survived the destruction of Westview and found new host bodies. Billy set out to find the new version of his brother at the end of Agatha, and in VisionQuest, we finally learned where Thomas has been all these years: London.

Nice as it’s been to watch Thomas reconnect with his dad — or, at least, a new version of him — Vision (Paul Bettany), a potential reunion between Thomas and Billy has been front-of-mind for weeks. For a moment, it seemed like all of VisionQuest would end without the Maximoff brothers crossing paths at all, instead saving their team-up for a future Marvel project. But, thankfully, by the end of VisionQuest, the series gets the boys back together. The only question now is, what’s next?

What is dreambinding?

Lisa and Tommy had to take a big risk to contact Billy. Marvel Studios

It turns out that Billy’s been trying to find Thomas for some time, but because he had no idea where his brother actually was, Billy’s magic was relatively ineffective. In Episode 8, we learn that he casts a dream-binding spell which allows him to converse with Tommy — but only if Thomas is kind of unconscious.

Thomas instructs his pal Lisa (Lauren Morais) to hold him underwater. Given his past trauma at a swimming pool — where the “original” Thomas technically drowned, allowing Tommy’s spirit to inhabit his body — he’s spiritually and mentally closer to Billy than ever before.

‌By the end of the episode, and the series, the entire Maximoff clan, minus Wanda, of course, are all together: Vision and his two sons. But because we get to see Tommy and Billy both using their powers in the finale, it really makes one wonder: Is Marvel leaving the door open to these characters returning as part of the Young Avengers?

Tommy and Billy could become Speed and Wiccan...if we’re lucky

Will Tommy become Speed? Let’s keep our fingers crossed. Marvel Studios

While there are currently no formal MCU plans for a sequel series to VisionQuest, one has to wonder: now that Tommy and Billy are realizing their full potential, could we see them morph into their fully realized superheroic selves? Starting in 2006, in Young Avengers #12, Tommy first appeared in costume as Speed, the natural successor to his uncle, Quicksilver. Meanwhile, Billy first donned the costume of Wiccan in Young Avengers #6 in June 2005. That said, these brothers have been in the MCU for a very long time, since The Vision and the Scarlet Witch #12 in 1986, when they were just babies. And, since we know Magneto will be in Avengers: Doomsday, technically, for Marvel purists, that’s Billy and Tommy’s grandfather.

So, could the Maximoff boys appear in a future Avengers movie, including this year’s Doomsday? Taken together, the events of WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Agatha All Along, and now VisionQuest all led to the fact that Tommy and Billy exist in the real world and are alive and well.

Whether or not the MCU has plans for these guys in the future remains to be seen. But at the end of VisionQuest, it’s clear that the best moment is when Vision hugs both Tommy and Billy and says, “My boys.” Hopefully these boys have future adventures in store on the small screen, or, if we’re lucky, on the big screen very soon.

VisionQuest is streaming on Disney+. Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.