Who Is The Human Ultron? VisionQuest Episode 7 Finally Unpacks Its Mystery Box

Where does AI come from? In our world, that answer is a bit hard to nail down, but in the MCU, oddly, there’s only a small number of people who are truly credited with creating what folks in VisionQuest call Artificial General Intelligence. This distinction connects to the idea that the AI in VisionQuest isn’t like chatbots in our world, but instead, more like the intelligent robots of far-future science fiction.

But in the MCU, we have very advanced AI, like the synthezoid Vision, or, like Ultron in The Age of Ultron, and Jocasta throughout all of VisionQuest. But where did this AI tech come from? VisionQuest has already created a fairly large retcon of MCU canon by revealing that Josephine Carrington (T'Nia Miller) and Katerina Wells (Mary McDonnell) created the initial AI tech, which was later sold to Tony Stark. But in the penultimate episode of the series, Episode 7, “Immolation,” we learn there are even deeper secrets to the origin of MCU AI.

Spoilers ahead!

Who is Phineas Horton?

The secrets of Vision’s future and past, lie deep in his mind. Disney+/Marvel Studios

Revealed in a flashback in Episode 7, we learn that one of the original creators of an artificial lifeform in the MCU was Phineas Horton, played by Paul Bettany in these flashbacks, and also in a kind of mindscape in which Vision can also speak to JIM, who is essentially his predecessor. It’s here, in this flashback, that we learn that the Horton family is the beginning of robotics in the MCU, and as JIM tells Vision, is also associated with “failure.”

That said, in Episode 7, JIM makes it clear that the secret source code doesn’t lie in the distant past, but rather with a previously unknown character: the human upon which Ultron was actually based.

Who is the real, human Ultron?

Who is the original Ultron? Disney+/Marvel

While the Horton flashbacks are interesting, the biggest revelation in Episode 7 is that, ultimately, the true secret isn’t that Vision’s source code comes from clockwork robots from the 20th century. Instead, the real secret is much closer to home.

When Paladin takes Vision to the client at the end of Episode 7, the biggest mystery box of VisionQuest is finally opened, and we learn that Josephine Carrington had a partner in creating the initial AI tech, which was later sold to Stark. This partner was in addition to Katerina Wells.

Who is it? Well, the final moments reveal what can only be called a human version of Ultron, TK, as played by James Spader, in basically a second role in the series.

This revelation is basically something clearly baked into the show from the start. As F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Orla Brady) points out, the loft is in both Jo Carrington’s memory and Vision’s mindspace. Ultron ominously points out that “somehow it’s been passed down by the creators of AI.” Dum-E (Henry Lewis) also says: “His knowledge of Vision’s code somehow predates Stark and Banner.”

This is when we realize that some human version of Ultron was Jo’s partner, and the “peace in our time” line that Ultron repeated in Age of Ultron comes from this character.

Who is he? We don’t know yet, exactly. But one thing is for sure: Ultron really is Vision’s father, in more ways than one.

VisionQuest streams on Disney+. The series finale will be released on November 10.